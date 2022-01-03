Man killed for resisting robbery at bus stop in Delhi, one held

Two men allegedly stabbed a 38-year-old man to death for resisting their robbery attempt at a bus stop near Badli Mor in northwest Delhi, where he was waiting for a bus on Saturday night, said police.

According to police, after stabbing the man, the suspects fled with his mobile phone and a bag. One of the suspects was arrested on Sunday evening, after the northwest district’s special staff team scanned nearly 50 CCTV cameras in 1km radius of the crime spot and identified the suspects, said police.

“The arrested suspect has been identified as Babul (22), a resident of Jhuggi number-15 in Shalimar Bagh. Our teams are conducting searches for the other suspect, who is homeless but is involved in some crimes,” said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani.

The DCP said around Saturday midnight, the Shalimar Bagh police station received a call from Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital about an unidentified man who was brought dead by a patrolling van. There was a deep cut at the man’s left thigh and he died of excessive bleeding. “The staff of the patrolling van told the local police that they found the man unconscious and bleeding at Badli Mor bus stand on the Ring Road. Accordingly, a case of murder was registered and investigation was taken up,” said Rangnani.

“The members of the special staff team visited the crime scene but did not find any eyewitness. Inspection of the bus stand and the amount of blood found at the spot indicated that the man was stabbed by someone. His mobile phone was also missing. Through local enquiry, the deceased was identified as Gajender Singh, a resident of Mohan Garden in west Delhi. He is survived by his wife, a 10-year-old son and two daughters,” said an officer investigating the case.

Police said Singh worked in a printing press at Bawana and took a bus to commute between his home and workplace. His family members and colleague told investigators that every evening, Singh boarded a bus from Badli Mor bus stand after finishing work. They also informed police that apart from his mobile phone, his bag was also missing.

As there were no CCTV cameras near the crime spot, investigators started scanning cameras installed on all the adjoining routes leading to the nearby residential areas. In one camera, which was installed some 700 metres away from the crime spot, the police spotted two men running towards a slum in Shalimar Bagh with a bag that looked similar to the one that Singh carried. Through local intelligence, the suspects were identified and one of them, Babul, was arrested on Sunday evening.

During interrogation, the investigating officer said, Babul disclosed that he, along with associate (name withheld by police since he is yet to be arrested), was wandering on the Ring Road when they spotted a man waiting alone at the Badli Mor bus stop. The duo went there, pointed a knife at the man and asked him to hand over his bag and mobile phone.

“When the man resisted, one of the two stabbed him in the thigh. Thereafter, they robbed him of his bag and phone and fled, leaving the man bleeding at the spot. The crime took place around 10pm but since the area was deserted, no one spotted the injured man. He died of excess bleeding at the crime spot itself. The patrolling van staff spotted him more than an hour after the crime,” said the officer.

