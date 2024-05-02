 Schools reopen in Delhi-NCR amid tight security day after bomb threat mails | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Schools reopen in Delhi-NCR amid tight security day after bomb threat mails

ByHT Correspondent
May 02, 2024 10:12 AM IST

There was pandemonium across schools in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday after they received a threat mail from an unknown sender on email following which schools had to be evacuated and searched

Schools in Delhi-NCR have reopened on Thursday amid tight security a day after at least 254 schools in and around Delhi had received bomb threat mails, police said.

According to Delhi Police, they received over 131 calls from Delhi schools. (PTI photo)
According to Delhi Police, they received over 131 calls from Delhi schools. (PTI photo)

Police said security around schools have been tightened as a safety precaution.

There was pandemonium across schools in Delhi-NCR after they received a threat mail from an unknown sender on email following which schools had to be evacuated and searched while in others, students were sent back to their respective homes.

According to Delhi Police, they received over 131 calls from Delhi schools while some calls were also received from Noida.

Later on Wednesday afternoon, Delhi Police confirmed the bomb threat mail turned out to be a hoax.

Senior officials said it was found to be a hoax. However, police will deploy additional force outside schools.

A senior police officer, who refused to be named, said, “This is a confidence-building measure from our end. We want to ensure all the children and their families feel safe at schools. There is nothing to worry about. We are working day and night to ensure safety of everyone”

The officer added that most of the schools in Delhi are open and only a few have shut another day as an additional measure of precaution.

“Few schools will be shut. They will have online classes,” said the officer.

The special cell wing of Delhi Police is investigating the case adding that they have found a Russian IP address behind the mail and are trying to trace it.

“The mail could have been sent from anywhere in India or abroad. The accused is yet to be identified,” said another investigator.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa on Thursday shared two audio clips where unknown persons are heard taking names of schools and saying that a bomb was indeed found there.

“Some audio messages are being pushed on WhatsApp and other chat groups that some suspicious objects were found in some schools. These messages are false and have no truth in them. I request all to please convey further that these are false messages,” said Nalwa.

