After hoax bomb threat, Delhi government issues advisory to schools

Hours after around 100 schools in Delhi and its surrounding areas received hoax bomb threats, the Delhi government issued an advisory to the educational institutes asking them to check their official emails timely. Bomb Squad outside Sanskriti School in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri.(PTI)

The schools received an identical bomb threats by email on Wednesday, triggering mass evacuation and panic among parents. The threat was later declared as a hoax as "nothing objectionable" was found during searches by the police.

"In view of the current situation wherein bomb threats were received by a few schools of Delhi in early hours of morning of 01.05.2024, it is advised that School Administrators/Managers/Heads of Government/Government Aided and Unaided Recognised Schools under the Directorate of Education, GNCT Delhi should ensure that emails/messages received on official email id of the school at any time of the day (before, during or after school hours) are checked timely," the advisory issued by the Directorate of Education said.

It also directed the school administration to inform the district education officials concerned immediately and the Delhi Police in case anything unwanted is noticed.

"The school authorities should inform parents and concerned law enforcement authorities to initiate appropriate measures regarding safety and security of the students in the event of any impending threats or challenges, well in time," the advisory read.



Bomb threats to Delhi-NCR schools

As many as 100 schools in the Delhi-NCR area received bomb threats through emails on Wednesday, triggering panic.

Mother Mary's School in Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School in Dwarka, Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Delhi Public School at Vasant Kunj, Amity School in Saket and Delhi Public School (DPS) in Noida Sector 30 were among the first schools to receive bomb threats via email.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said the police have traced the origin of the hoax bomb emails sent to the schools.

According to the police, the emails were sent using a virtual private network (VPN) that routed and rerouted data via foreign servers. The police managed to narrow down on the internet protocol (IP) address after retracing the VPN traffic and found the source of the email.