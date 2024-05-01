 DPS Dwarka, Mother Mary's among 4 Delhi schools get bomb threats, search on | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
DPS Dwarka, Mother Mary's among 4 Delhi schools get bomb threats, search on

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2024 09:11 AM IST

Schools in Delhi get bomb threat, police searching premises.

At least four schools in different parts of Delhi received emails threatening a bomb attack on Wednesday morning. As a precaution, the schools are being evacuated, and the Delhi Police are conducting a thorough search of the premises, officials said.

Security personnel outside DPS Dwarka in Sector 3 after a bomb threat call received on Wednesday morning.(HT photo/Vipin Kumar)
A bomb detection unit, bomb disposal team, and team from the Delhi Fire Service have been mobilised to the schools, where they are conducting a search operation.

"Information was received regarding a bomb in Delhi Public School, Dwarka. Delhi Police, Bomb Disposal Squad and fire tenders have arrived on the spot. Search is underway," Delhi Police said in a statement.

Officials confirmed Mayur Vihar's Mother Mary's, Amity Saket and Sanskriti schools also received similar threats.

“An email regarding a bomb threat was received this morning at Mother Mary's School, East Delhi Mayur Vihar. The school is being evacuated, and the premises are being thoroughly checked,” police said.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

