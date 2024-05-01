Minister Atishi's request to parents as multiple Delhi-NCR schools receive ‘bomb threats’

Delhi schools bomb threat news: Delhi education minister Atishi urged parents not to panic after multiple schools in the national capital and adjoining Noida received bomb threats via emails on Wednesday morning. Atishi also said nothing has been found in any of the schools so far. After receiving a threat, a police team searches Delhi Public School in Noida Sector 30 on Wednesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

“Some schools have received bomb threats today morning. Students have been evacuated and those premises are being searched by Delhi Police. So far nothing has been found in any of the schools. We are in constant touch with the Police and the schools. Would request parents and citizens not to panic. School authorities will be in touch with parents wherever needed,” Atishi wrote on X (formally Twitter).

Mother Mary's School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dwarka, Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Delhi Public School at Vasant Kunj, Amity School in Saket, Delhi Public School (DPS) in Noida Sector 30 are among the educational institutions which have received the bomb threats, officials said. Follow Live Updates on Delhi schools bomb threats

Reacting to the developments, Delhi LG VK Saxena, in a X post, said, “Spoke to the Police Commissioner and sought a detailed report into the bomb threats at schools in Delhi-NCR. Directed Delhi Police to carry out a thorough search in school premises, identify the culprits & ensure there are no lapses. I request the parents not to panic and co-operate with the administration in ensuring safety of schools and the children. The miscreants & culprits will not be spared.”

All schools have been evacuated after police were informed about the emails, Delhi Police officials said.

Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of the fire brigade have been rushed to the schools in Delhi, and a search operation is underway, a police officer said.

“In the initial investigation, since yesterday, many schools across Delhi have received emails. A same pattern was followed to send threat mails. Dateline is not mentioned... BCC is mentioned in the e-mail and hence it is clear that one email has been sent to many places,” the Delhi Police said.

"Many schools have received bomb threats. We are investigating all the threats and further probe into the matter is underway," it added.

All schools in Delhi-NCR to which threat emails have been sent have been closed as a precaution and children have been sent back and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is being followed, authorities said.

One of the schools informed parents regarding the threat by mail and precautionary measures that have been taken by the school to handle the situation smoothly.

"An email was received this morning regarding a bomb threat in school. As such the students are being dispersed immediately as a precautionary measure. You are requested to kindly collect your wards from your respective bus stops. Parents are requested to kindly come and collect their wards immediately. The Bus Route Incharges will keep you updated about the movement of the buses from time to time," the communiation to the parents read.

The Noida Police said classes have been suspended in DPS, Noida and cops have been deployed.

“Taking immediate cognizance of the information, checking is being done around the school by the police force. Other necessary measures are also being taken,” the Noida Police said in a brief statement.

More schools are said to have received a similar threat mail and it is suspected that one person was behind it all, an officer said.

Security agencies, including the Delhi Police Special Cell, are looking to find the source of the email.