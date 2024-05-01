Delhi schools bomb threat news LIVE: Bomb squads rushed, students sent back

Delhi schools bomb threat news LIVE: Schools are being closed as a part of precautionary measures.

Delhi schools bomb threat news LIVE: Multiple schools across Delhi-NCR have received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning. Delhi Police are conducting thorough searches, and schools are being closed as part of precautionary measures. Delhi schools get bomb threat: What we know so far? 1. Multiple schools across Delhi-NCR received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning....Read More

2. Bomb detection units, bomb disposal teams, and Delhi Fire Service personnel have been deployed to conduct search operations at the schools.

3. Schools receiving threats include Mayur Vihar's Mother Mary's, Amity Saket and Pushp Vihar, DPS Noida, and Sanskriti.

4. Initial investigations indicate a similar pattern of threatening emails sent to multiple locations since yesterday, suggesting a coordinated effort.

5. As a precautionary measure, schools affected by the threats have closed for the day, with students being sent home immediately and arrangements made for private commuters to collect their children.