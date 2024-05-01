Delhi schools bomb threat news LIVE: Bomb squads rushed, students sent back
Delhi schools bomb threat news LIVE: Multiple schools across Delhi-NCR have received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning. Delhi Police are conducting thorough searches, and schools are being closed as part of precautionary measures. Delhi schools get bomb threat: What we know so far? 1. Multiple schools across Delhi-NCR received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning....Read More
2. Bomb detection units, bomb disposal teams, and Delhi Fire Service personnel have been deployed to conduct search operations at the schools.
3. Schools receiving threats include Mayur Vihar's Mother Mary's, Amity Saket and Pushp Vihar, DPS Noida, and Sanskriti.
4. Initial investigations indicate a similar pattern of threatening emails sent to multiple locations since yesterday, suggesting a coordinated effort.
5. As a precautionary measure, schools affected by the threats have closed for the day, with students being sent home immediately and arrangements made for private commuters to collect their children.
Delhi schools bomb threat news LIVE: Students moved out of schools
Delhi schools bomb threat news LIVE: Students being evacuated to a safe place at St Thomas Dwarka school.
Delhi schools bomb threat news LIVE: SPV school also closed
Delhi schools bomb threat news LIVE: Sardar Patel Vidyalaya has also shut down as per precautionary measures.
"Dear Parents, All children who are bus users, the school busses will be leaving school between 10:15 AM and 10:30 AM. Regards, SPV," the school said.
Delhi schools bomb threat news LIVE: Schools asking parents to get student as soon as possible
Delhi schools bomb threat news LIVE: Delhi Public School's principal office said in a statement: This is to inform you that the school has received an email that threatens the safety and security of the students. As a precautionary measure we are sending the students back home immediately. Private commuters please arrange to collect your child from the school premises as soon as possible from the respective gates. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.
Delhi schools bomb threat news LIVE: Students sent back
Delhi schools bomb threat news LIVE: Amity Pushp Vihar and Saket also received bomb threats and were evacuated under police instructions. The schools will remain closed for today until further notice, said a spokesperson.
Delhi schools bomb threat news LIVE: 10 schools from East Delhi get threat mail
Delhi schools bomb threat news LIVE: At least 10 schools in East Delhi reported receiving bomb threat emails. Police are advising school authorities to thoroughly check their email inboxes, including spam folders, for these emails. A senior police officer from the East Police District noted that the number of affected schools may increase.
Delhi schools bomb threat news LIVE: Which schools have recevied threat?
Delhi schools bomb threat news LIVE: As of now, at least eight schools have recevied similar bomb threat emails. They are:
• Delhi Public School- Noida, RK Puram, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka
• Mother Mary's
• Amity Saket and Push Vihar
• Sanskriti School
Read in detail- DPS Dwarka, Amity, several other Delhi-NCR schools get bomb threats, search on
Delhi schools bomb threat news LIVE: Nothing found in any schools yet, says education minister Atishi
Delhi schools bomb threat news LIVE: Delhi education minister Atishi said that several schools received bomb threats this morning. She said that students have been safely evacuated, and the premises are currently being searched by Delhi Police.
"So far nothing has been found in any of the schools. We are in constant touch with the Police and the schools. Would request parents and citizens not to panic. School authorities will be in touch with parents wherever needed," Atishi said in an X post.
Read in detail- Minister Atishi's request to parents as multiple Delhi-NCR schools receive ‘bomb threats’
Delhi schools bomb threat news LIVE: What does the initial investigation say?
Delhi schools bomb threat news LIVE: According to the Delhi Police, the initial investigation shows that since yesterday, emails have been sent to many places, and it seems to follow the same pattern.
“The mail does not mention a dateline or BCC, which means that one message has been sent to many places. The investigation is ongoing,” the police said.
Delhi schools bomb threat news LIVE: Bomb disposal team, bomb detection unit carry out search operation in schools
Delhi schools bomb threat news LIVE: A bomb detection unit, bomb disposal team, and team from the Delhi Fire Service have been mobilised to the schools that received bomb threats, where they are conducting a search operation.
Delhi schools bomb threat news LIVE: Multiple schools receive threat call
Delhi schools bomb threat news LIVE: “This is to inform you that the school has received an email that threatens the safety and security of the students. As a precaution, we are sending the students back home immediately,” DPS Noida's principal's office issued a statement.