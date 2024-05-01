Delhi-NCR school bomb threats: MHA says nothing found, 'appear to be hoax'
May 01, 2024 12:10 PM IST
Delhi bomb threat news: No need to panic over bomb threat targeting schools in NCR, appears to be a hoax call, said Union home ministry.
Delhi schools bomb threat news: The ministry of home affairs on Wednesday assured that there's no need to panic as the bomb threat targeting schools in the NCR appears to be a hoax call, with police and security agencies taking necessary measures.
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.
