 Delhi-NCR school bomb threats: MHA says nothing found, 'appear to be hoax'
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Delhi-NCR school bomb threats: MHA says nothing found, 'appear to be hoax'

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
May 01, 2024 12:10 PM IST

Delhi bomb threat news: No need to panic over bomb threat targeting schools in NCR, appears to be a hoax call, said Union home ministry.

Delhi schools bomb threat news: The ministry of home affairs on Wednesday assured that there's no need to panic as the bomb threat targeting schools in the NCR appears to be a hoax call, with police and security agencies taking necessary measures.

Delhi bomb threat news:: Police and fire department personnel outside Mother Mary�s School at Mayur Vihar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Panic gripped schools in the national capital and adjoining Noida after six of them received bomb threats here on Wednesday morning, police officials said.( (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) )
Delhi bomb threat news:: Police and fire department personnel outside Mother Mary's School at Mayur Vihar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Panic gripped schools in the national capital and adjoining Noida after six of them received bomb threats here on Wednesday morning, police officials said. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

