Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Which schools in Delhi-NCR got bomb threat? Check names

HT News Desk
May 01, 2024 12:09 PM IST

Several schools in Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning.

Several schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning. According to the reports, more than 50 schools received the bomb threat.

Police and fire department personnel outside Mother Mary's School at Mayur Vihar after multiple schools received a bomb threat in Delhi-NCR(PTI)
Following the threat emails, a bomb detection unit, a bomb disposal team, and a team from the Delhi Fire Service conducted the search operations in the schools. However, they did not find anything. At the same time, all schools were evacuated as a precaution.

Also read: Minister Atishi's request to parents as multiple Delhi-NCR schools receive ‘bomb threats’

“We have checked all the schools and nothing has been found, there is no need to panic…Spoke to the Police Commissioner and sought a detailed report into the bomb threats at schools in Delhi-NCR. I request the parents not to panic and cooperate with the administration in ensuring the safety of schools and the children. The miscreants and culprits will not be spared,” Delhi LG VK Saxena, who inspected one of the schools, told the media.

List of schools in Delhi-NCR that have received a bomb threat:

  1. Delhi Public School, Noida
  2. Delhi Public School, RK Puram
  3. Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj
  4. Delhi Public School, Dwarka
  5. Mother Mary's School
  6. Amity School, Saket
  7. Amity School, Push Vihar
  8. Sanskriti School

According to the Delhi Police's initial investigation, the same pattern was followed when sending the threat mail to the schools in the national capital. “The dateline is not mentioned…BCC is mentioned in the e-mail, and hence, it is clear that one email has been sent to many places,” the police said.

Meanwhile, the Union home ministry said that the bomb threat to schools appears to be a “hoax” and urged people not to panic.

“There is no need to panic. The emails appear to be hoaxes. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol,” a home ministry official said, as quoted by PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

