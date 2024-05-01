LG Saxena says ‘email traced’ after 100 Delhi-NCR schools receive bomb threats | 10 updates

As many as 100 schools in the Delhi-NCR area received bomb threats through emails on Wednesday, triggering panic among parents and prompting schools to send students home. The ministry of home affairs said it appeared to be a hoax threat and that there was no need to panic. Students of Alhcon International School in Mayur Vihar in Delhi being sent home, (Raj K Raj/HT)

Delhi Police, too, said it has conducted a thorough check of all schools that received the bomb threat but found nothing.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Mother Mary's School in Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School in Dwarka, Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Delhi Public School at Vasant Kunj, Amity School in Saket and Delhi Public School (DPS) in Noida Sector 30 were among the first schools to receive bomb threats via email.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said the police have traced the origin of the hoax bomb emails sent to the schools. He had gone to DAV School in north Delhi's Model Town after the schools received the bomb threat.

“The Delhi Police has traced the origin of the emails. I am assuring citizens of Delhi that the police are alert, getting leads, and will take strict action,” Saxena said.

NDTV citing sources reported that it took some time for the police to trace the email's origin as it was sent using a virtual private network (VPN) that routed and rerouted data via foreign servers. The police managed to narrow down on the internet protocol (IP) address after retracing the VPN traffic and found the source of the email.

Delhi schools bomb threats news: 10 updates

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said at least 97 calls from different schools have been received till 12 noon on Wednesday. All the calls are being attended diligently. The Delhi Police some schools in Delhi received emails regarding bomb threats. The cops have conducted thorough check of all such schools as per protocol. “Nothing objectionable has been found. It appears that these calls seem to be a hoax. We request the public not to panic and maintain peace,” it said. According to Delhi police officials, the email is suspected to have been sent from one source to schools in Delhi and adjoining Noida and Greater Noida. Sources said the content of the mail to every school is the same. The Noida Police said all schools are safe. “Ignore SPAM/HOAX mails. @noidapolice on behalf of @CP_Noida appeals to all school managers/parents. Do not believe any rumours,” it wrote on X. "There is no need to panic. Mails appear to be hoax. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol," a home ministry official said. The Noida Police said all schools that received the emails were thoroughly checked and the bomb threat was found to be a hoax, Additional Commissioner of Police (law and order) Shivhari Meena said. Reacting to the development, VK Saxena wrote on X that he spoke to the police commissioner and sought a detailed report into the bomb threats at schools in Delhi-NCR. "The miscreants and culprits will not be spared," he added. Delhi education minister Atishi also requested parents not to panic and wrote on X, “Some schools have received bomb threats this morning. Students have been evacuated and those premises are being searched by Delhi Police. So far nothing has been found in any of the schools.” Visuals from Mayur Vihar's Mother's Mary school showed concerned parents assembling outside the school to pick their children. The school administration was seen making announcements on the microphone while parents rushed to collect their wards. Similar visuals were seen outside Chanakyapuri's Sanskriti School where parents were seen rushing to pick their wards.

(With inputs from agencies)