‘Many explosive devices’, said email sent to NCR schools

There are “many explosive devices”, said the email sent to over 50 schools in the National Capital Region on Wednesday even as the Delhi Police said they conducted a thorough check and that the threat appears to be a hoax while requesting the public not to panic and maintain peace. Police said multiple distress calls regarding bomb threats were received. (HT PHOTO)

“Some schools of Delhi received E-mails regarding bomb threats. Delhi Police has conducted thorough check of all such schools as per protocol. Nothing objectionable has been found. It appears that these calls seem to be hoax. We request the public not to panic and maintain peace,” the Delhi Police said in a post on X.

The email said: “Kill them wherever you meet and drive them out of the places from which they drove you...There are many explosive devices in the school.”

A Union home ministry official echoed the Delhi Police saying there was no need to panic. “It appears to be [a] hoax call. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol,” said the official.

Delhi fire services chief Atul Garg said that multiple distress calls regarding bomb threats were received from school authorities as well as the Delhi Police officers. “There were repeated calls from one place. As of now, we can say that bomb threat calls from nearly 60 schools were received at our fire control room. Our fire tenders returned from some schools as they were already evacuated and checked. The numbers may increase,” said Garg.

RP Upadhyay, special police commissioner (special cell), called emails sent to schools an act of “terror threat”. He added the counter-intelligence unit (CIU) of the special cell has taken up the matter. “We are in the process of registering a first information report (FIR) in connection with the bomb threat emails received at schools in the national capital. It is certainly a terror threat. As of now, we cannot definitely say if any terror group is behind the bomb threat emails or any individual sent such emails. Our probe is underway,” said Upadhyay.

The threat sparked panic. “I could not believe it when I got the message at 8.20am. My son goes by a private cab and had just reached school when I received the message,” said Sachin Goyal, a parent of class 1 student at Delhi Public School, Noida.