Sonam Wangchuk ends 15-day fast after MHA assurance

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 15-day fast on Monday after officials from the ministry of home affairs (MHA) met him and assured to resume talks on the demands of his community, protesters said. Sonam Wangchuk and his supporters flash victory sign after ending their fast. (PTI)

Although the MHA is yet to issue a statement, Wangchuk and the other leaders shared a copy of the order, which said that the high-powered committee (HPC) would hold its next meeting at the North Block on December 3, 2024. The HPC, under the chairmanship of Nityanand Rai, minister of state for home affairs was constituted on November 30, 2011.

In the order, the home ministry official, who has informed the date and venue of the talks in Delhi, has asked the advisor of Ladakh lieutenant governor, to inform the other members of the HPC.

“Our appeal has been resolved. The talks going on between Apex Body of Leh (ABL) and KDA with the Government of India will resume. I was doing this(fast) to facilitate the talks. I have been given the MHA’s letter by a joint secretary,” Wangchuk said.

Sajjad Kargili, a member of the Kargil Democratic Alliance(KDA) said, “At around 7pm, a joint secretary of the MHA came to the Ladakh Bhawan and said that the talks related to Ladakh’s development would be resumed. The joint secretary met all leaders of apex bodies who were in Delhi and urged Sonam Wangchuk and others to break the fast. They were fasting for the past 15 days. This is why they have broken the fast.”

Kargili, who is a member of the 17-member HPC, said that their only demand was the resumption of meaningful talks for development in Ladakh. “The date has been decided by the government. We hope the leadership and Government will hold crucial discussion on the 4 demands. We will be taking part in the talks.”

Wangchuk posted on X: “As Joint Secretary Ministry of Home Affairs brought me the notification for resumption of talks between Ladakhi leaders & Government of India. I hope the talks will be held in mutual trust & will result in a happy ending for all & I will not have to sit on fast again nor march 1000 Kms to the capital. Thank you all for your support. THANK YOU GOVERNMENT OF INDIA”.

Wangchuk and his supporters marched to Delhi with a list of demands, including statehood for Ladakh and extension of the Constitution’s Sixth Schedule, among others, when they were detained near the Singhu border on October 1, with police citing a prohibitory order was in place. They were released over 36 hours later after which they started residing at Ladakh Bhawan, demanding to meet the top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.