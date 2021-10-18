Soon, you won’t need your Metro card. DMRC is introducing this new facility

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will soon introduce an upgraded contactless ticketing system under a new system called near-field communication (NFC), which can make smartphones act as Metro smart cards, according to reports. This will enable passengers to pay for their journeys through their debit and credit cards, near-field communication, QR code-based ticketing mobile phones and paper QR tickets apart from the smart cards. This facility is currently available only on the Airport Express Line in the Capital.

The DMRC will soon install automatic fare machines (AFC) system at 44 Metro stations in Delhi during the fourth phase. Apart from this, the AFC gates installed at the existing station will also be updated.

Also read | Free Wi-Fi on all stations on Delhi Metro Yellow Line

Commuters will have to bring their phone close to the automatic fare collection (AFC) gate to gain entry. The device will establish radio communication with the AFC gate when touched or in close proximity to the phone.

The DMRC has said that the new system will encourage more digitisation of services apart from cashless and human error-free transactions.

At present, this facility is available in some metropolitan cities like Kochi and Nagpur. However, commuters are able to use only debit or credit cards of particular banks to pay for their Metro fares. DMRC's system will accept transactions from all banks through RuPay portal. The new system will also help in creating more 'fare zones' in the Metro network.

Also read | 'By 2047, at least 100 cities to have their own Metro networks'

You will soon be able pay for your Metro fare through:

1. Smart card

2. National Common Mobility Card

3. Mobile-based NFC

4. Mobile QR code

5. Paper QR ticket

According to reports, penalty deduction will also be possible through smart cards under this new system. At present, a passenger needs to pay the penalty at the time of exit and has to go to the customer service window.

Also read | Metro, traffic to run on same flyover on Pink Line link

They added that DMRC will also integrate Point of Sale (POS) terminals with ticketing machines in the customer service at Phase-I and II stations. Under this, the smart cards can also be recharged from POS.