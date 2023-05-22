A case has been filed on Bengaluru’s civic body after a 22-year-old woman died on Sunday by getting stuck in the underpass during the heavy rain. The victim’s brother Sandeep filed the case against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) on Monday at Bengaluru’s Halasuru gate police station and an FIR has been registered. FIR registered against BBMP after the death of 23 year old techie in Bengaluru

On Sunday evening, heavy rains lashed parts of the city and it led to civic menace in Karnataka’s capital. A 23-year-old woman drowned after a car she was travelling got stuck in rainwater at Bengaluru’s KR Circle underpass on Sunday evening. The victim, identified as Banurekha, is a techie at Infosys. Banurekha's family members, who were travelling with her, were rescued by personnel from the fire department. The whole family was touring in Bengaluru on a weekend when the incident happened.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also visited the family members of the victim on Sunday and ordered the BBMP officials to clear the slit from all underpasses and get ready for the monsoons. The Karnataka government also announced Rs. 5 lakh as a compensation for the death of a techie, who hails from Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada.

Heavy rainfall was observed across Bengaluru on Sunday leading to severe waterlogging in many areas. The rains disrupted the normal activities of residents in different parts of the city and in a few areas, the hailstorm was also reported.