Woman dies after her car submerges in flooded underpass in Bengaluru

A young woman named Banurekha died on Sunday after her car submerged in a flooded underpass at K.R. Circle in Bengaluru. Banurekha (23) was declared dead on being taken to the St Martha's hospital nearby. Others who travelled in her car were rescued by personnel from the fire department. The woman who works at Infosys, Bengaluru was touring the city along with her family from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Waterlogging in Bengaluru(ANI)

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family of the deceased woman. Siddaramaiah who visited the spot of the incident said that the family was out sightseeing in a vehicle they had hired for the same. "The family from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh had hired a car and come to see Bengaluru. Bhanurekha works in Infosys. Due to the downpour, the barricade at the underpass fell down and the driver took the risk of crossing the underpass, which he should not have," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Those present at the spot said that the car driver tried to zoom through the water, but ended up getting the car submerged. The occupants of the vehicle came out frantically trying to save themselves.

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Bengaluru on Sunday leading to severe waterlogging. The rains disrupted the normal activities of residents in different parts of the city.

