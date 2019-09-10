Fogsi to help improve maternity care standards in Maharashtra govt hospitals

cities

PUNE: The Maharashtra state public health department has tied up with the Federation of obstetrician and gynaecologists society of India (Fogsi) to improve maternity care standards in government hospitals and reduce maternal mortality rate.

State health minister Eknath Shinde who formalised this tie-up on Sunday. “It is aimed at reducing maternal mortality and improving maternal care in hospitals,” said Dr. Sanjay Gupte, former Fogsi president.

He said that Fogsi had formulated the ‘Manyata’ standard care and clinical guidelines to provide accreditation to nursing homes and hospitals which followed these guidelines. Dr. Gupte said that the association with the state government was a further expansion of this initiative which would now be called ‘Lakshya Manyata’.

The goal would be to improve quality of medical service and skills enhancement in labour rooms, operation theatres and caesarean section care among other facilities.

Dr Nandita Palshetkar, national president of Fogsi said since 60% deliveries happen in government facilities, upgradation of existing facilities will benefit both mother and child.

The launch of this initiative took place at Aundh civil hospital by Eknath Shinde, minister, public health maharashtra, where Dr Gupte along with Dr Palshetkar, Dr Archana Patil, state director public health, Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary and Dr Ashok Nandapurkar, civil surgeon of Pune district were present.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 17:13 IST