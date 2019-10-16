e-paper
‘Food fortification can help eradicate deficiency diseases’

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW To address the problem of vitamin and mineral deficiency among citizens, the FSSAI is mulling fortification of milk, flour, rice and oil in days to come.

A seminar on ‘Addressing micronutrient deficiencies through edible oils, milk and wheat flour fortification’ was organised by the FSDA on Wednesday.

It was a first-of-its kind programme to sensitise milk processing units in UP on fortification of milk with vitamin.

Additional principal secretary (FSDA) Anita Bhatnagar Jain was the chief guest on the occasion. Ministhi S, IAS officer, was the special guest.

“Through fortification, manufacturers can add micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals to food. This will help improve the general health of people,” said Anita Bhatnagar Jain.

Vitamin and mineral deficiencies are silent epidemics, which affect people of all ages. India is home to 1/3rd micronutrient deficient individuals in the world. Two lakh infants are born with neural tube defects due to folic acid deficiency among women during pregnancy and that’s why fortification of milk is required, said experts.

The fortification and enrichment of flour and milk can help eradicate deficiency diseases in developed countries, they said.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 23:41 IST

