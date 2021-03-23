1,000 EWS flats constructed in 2011 likely to be allotted in April

Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has initiated the process to renovate over 1,000 flats that were built under the Ashiyana Scheme in Sector 47 and have been lying vacant for almost a decade.

The move comes after a direction from the chief administrator, HSVP, who has asked administrators across the state to ensure that flats built under the Ashiyana scheme are made ready by April 5 for allotment to beneficiaries. HSVP officials said that it is likely that the Haryana government will launch a statewide programme to allot these houses to eligible applicants by next month.

HSVP had constructed 1,080 flats for economically weaker sections (EWS) and below poverty line (BPL) residents of the states, and the project was completed in February 2011. However, these houses have been lying vacant as they could not be allotted to eligible applicants due to discrepancies over allotment criteria and identifying allottees.

As a result of the delay in allotments, HSVP officials admitted that the condition of these flats is bad and a major renovation drive is being planned so that these flats can be handed over to allottees. At present, the HSVP is working along with the district administration to identify allottees as well.

As per the directions issued by the chief administrator, the flats need to be renovated by March 31, the allotment process completed by April 5 and details of successful applicants to be shared with the headquarters in Chandigarh by April 8, as it is likely the state government plans to launch this allotment scheme by the middle of the month, said authority officials.

Jitender Yadav, administrator, HSVP, said that the authority has already started working on identifying the eligible applicants and a lot of work in this regard has already been completed. “I have already visited the flats in Sector 47 and though the condition is not very good, the engineering cell has been asked to prepare an estimate on priority for renovating these flats. The work of identifying the eligible applicants is also the final stages,” he said.

Yadav also said that similar flats built in Rewari will also be allotted and work is also on to renovate them. “The contractor who built the flats will be asked to renovate these houses. The project in Rewari is in far better condition,” he said.

Under the ‘Housing for All’ campaign, the Haryana government has planned to launch several housing projects in the affordable category and for EWS and BPL category residents of the state as well as migrants.

In January, the government had announced that it would build low-cost flats for those living in slum clusters and chose Gurugram and Faridabad districts for the pilot project. The government also launched a new rental policy whereby affordable housing projects can be developed to be rented to migrant and industrial workers.