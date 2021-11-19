3 areas in Gurugram declared as containment zones as Covid cases increase

The district administration on Thursday declared three residential areas containment zones in the wake of a rise in Covid-19 cases.

According to the health department, these areas are The Belaire on Golf Course Road, from where three positive cases were reported, Central Park Resort on Sohna Road and Sector 46 (near a private school), where four cases were reported each.

Gurugram recorded a Covid-related death on Wednesday, taking the district’s total toll to 925. “This is the second Covid-related fatality in November. The woman who died was 75 years old and had comorbidities--a prior heart ailment, asthma, hypertension, and diabetes,” said Gurugram chief medical officer (CMO), Dr Virender Yadav.

On Monday, a 71-year-old man died of Covid-19. He was fully vaccinated and had comorbidities, according to district health officials.

On Thursday, the district reported 13 new Covid-19 cases while 18 people recovered from the infection. There are 80 active Covid-19 cases in the district, of which 72 are in home isolation and eight are hospitalised. Officials said 10,215 people were vaccinated on Thursday, with 3,763 people being administered the first dose and 6,452 the second dose. Over 3.73 million people have been vaccinated in Gurugram so far.

The district administration on Thursday issued an order authorising the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and police to define the perimeter of the containment zones. Officials said that the perimeter of the containment zone in the three areas will be restricted to a three-kilometre radius from the point where the Covid-19 cases have been reported.

Yash Garg, deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said that police are demarcating the perimeter by barricading and sealing the entry and exit points around the three-kilometre radius. “We have asked the police to set up barricades in the area so that specific entry and exit points can be closed. We are trying to create awareness about the perimeter through announcements,” he said.

CMO Dr Yadav said that they have already completed contact tracing of all affected families in the three areas. “We asked the district administration to declare these areas as containment zones to ensure the cases are not spread. People with symptoms or even primary and secondary contacts of a Covid-19 patient should mask up and isolate themselves immediately. Though the number of positive cases is low, people still have to be careful and should avoid stepping out unnecessarily,” he said.

He said that after festivals and during the ongoing wedding season, the city is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases. “We have requested police to direct the area station house officers concerned to ensure strict home isolation of Covid-19 patients,” he said.

The residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) of the area have also been informed, said police.

Rajkumar Yadav, the president of Sector 46 RWA, said that they have not received any information regarding positive cases. “We have formed a team to ensure that essential needs are delivered at their doorstep and the families are provided an ambulance for any medical emergency. Also, the sanitation of the area will be taken care of,” he said.