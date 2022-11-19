Canvases that exude calmness, tranquillity

Art allows creative minds to experience the freedom of expression while exploring the endless possibilities of imagination. Transpired by these enabling qualities are 18 canvases in oil and acrylic with a vivid colour palette, at the ongoing solo art show, A Journey Through the Shades. The displayed works are divided in two series — Pause in the journey and In the passing. Most of these are joyous in Nature, since the bright colours speak and dictate viewers’ moods.

“Nothing is singular in Nature. It all exists in sets,” says architect-turned-artist Shikha Setia, explaining, “In the dominion of biophilia [hypothesis], our submission to it is also our victory. Associations, be it of Nature with humans and animals or vice versa, are a spectacle to an absorbing mind or an observant eye.”

Characterised by a sense of being, Gurugram-based Setia’s artworks showcase how she believes that architecture, travel, music, art and culture are synonymous to our living. “They bind us all; we just need to feel and acknowledge the consonance,” she notes.

Delving deep into her artworks, Setia shares how she attempts to capture “the simplicity of Nature and the surroundings of the living beings in its realm” which has endless possibilities of calmness and even act as a succour that one can immerse in. “Spaces shape us and our lives. Their forms are full of possibilities, and they can make us rethink tradition and ideas. Their connection with the elements around us is remarkable. The recognisable impressions of the structures stay with us forever and carry a plethora of emotions and memories,” she concludes.

Catch It Live

What: A Journey Through the Shades

Where: Museo Camera — Centre for Photographic Arts, Phase 4, Sector 28, Gurugram

On till: November 20

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 on Rapid Metro

