Delhi man killed by speeding truck on Dwarka E-way

A 50-year-old man was killed after being allegedly hit by a speeding pickup truck on the Dwarka Expressway near Sector 38B on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred at around 4.40 pm while the victim was returning home to Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar in Delhi, on his scooter after visiting a plot he had recently purchased in Kherki Daula. It appears that the truck driver veered off course and was driving on the extreme left side of the road, police said. (File Photo)

According to police reports, the victim, Ved Prakash Kaushik, suffered severe injuries in the accident. Despite being rushed to a private hospital in Sector 90, doctors declared him dead on arrival. A senior police official said that Kaushik was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but the impact was so strong that the helmet came off after he was struck by the pickup truck.

”It appears that the truck driver veered off course and was driving on the extreme left side of the road. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene shortly after the accident,” the official said. A police team later arrived at the spot, proceeded to the hospital, and informed Kaushik’s family of the incident.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said a commuter had alerted the police control room about the accident. “Before our team could reach the location, a bystander noticing Kaushik’s critical condition took him to the hospital in a private car in an attempt to save his life,” Kumar added.

Both vehicles, which had Delhi registration numbers, were seized by the police and removed from the road to clear traffic congestion. “We will obtain the truck owner’s details from the transport department in Delhi to identify the driver involved in the accident. Legal action will follow once the driver’s identity is confirmed,” Kumar said.

Based on a complaint filed by Kaushik’s son, Ravi Kaushik, an FIR has been registered at the Sector 37 police station under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), and 324(4) (mischief causing damage worth more than ₹20,000 but less than ₹1 lakh) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.