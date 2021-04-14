DTCP to issue notices for building violations in Sushant Lok-1

An enforcement team of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Wednesday identified several plots in Sushant Lok Block-C, a residential area, where commercial activities were being carried out in violation of norms.

RS Bhath, the district town planner, said that many owners make changes to the structures after obtaining an occupancy certificate, which is against the rules. “We will issue notices to these property owners and initiate a demolition drive if the violations are not undone,” said Bhath.

The enforcement team also cleared an illegal colony being developed in Sadhrana village. “The boundary walls and structures were demolished by the enforcement team,” said Ashish Sharma, an assistant town planner.

Earlier, on Tuesday evening, an enforcement team of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), led by Bhath, carried out an anti-encroachment drive on Old Railway Road.

Officials said that they received complaints regarding encroachments by cycle cart owners, illegal vends and shopkeepers who had encroached upon footpaths and open areas in front of their shops, causing problems to pedestrians.

Bhath said that while vendors and cycle cart owners listened to them, the staff of Harish Bakery, a popular eatery, refused to clear the encroached spaces. “We repeatedly asked them to clear the encroached spaces and not to obstruct government work but they refused. The employees also resisted us and so, we decided to register a complaint with the police after which the local councillors intervened and the bakery management agreed to remove the encroachments,” he said.

Yogendra Kumar Sharma, manager, Harish Bakery, said that the incident happened due to miscommunication as the enforcement team started action without any prior information. “We have assured the authorities that we will work only inside our premises. A water cooler was installed outside and all other activities have been curtailed,” said Sharma.

The enforcement officials said that they have decided to conduct regular anti-encroachment drives on Old Railway Road and other prominent roads in this part of the city as residents have been regularly complaining about encroachments on roads.