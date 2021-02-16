IND USA
DTCP to take over 17 project sites after cancellation of licences

The department of town and country planning(DTCP) has decided to take over 17 commercial and residential project sites after their licences were cancelled due to non-payment of external development charges(EDC), incomplete works, apart for other reasons in the last one year
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:32 PM IST

The department of town and country planning(DTCP) has decided to take over 17 commercial and residential project sites after their licences were cancelled due to non-payment of external development charges(EDC), incomplete works, apart for other reasons in the last one year.

The senior town planner has given directions to town planning officials to ensure that no construction or development takes place at these project sites spread across the city. DTCP officials said they have also written letters to the district administration to enter the details of the cancelled licences in the revenue records of the department so that no registration of sales or lease deed can take place in the land for which licenses have been cancelled.

A senior DTCP official said that they have also started the assessment of these projects and sought the details regarding the number of buyers, inventory of the project and third-party rights, which have been created. “The records are being scrutinised and we are also keeping a close watch on these sites to ensure that there is no sale or purchase of units. In many cases, the builders have gone incommunicado and we are finding difficult to get information on the projects,” he said.

The developers of these projects, which include both residential and commercial ones, have been asked to share information and notices have been issued to them, said officials.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) Gurugram said that transactions are not allowed in these projects. “We will be keeping a close watch,” he said.

gurugram news

Fire department proposes tech upgrades, new stations to reduce response time

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:32 PM IST
In a bid to reduce response time, officials have proposed to install GPS trackers in all fire tenders and link them to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) integrated command control centre
gurugram news

Vehicles line up at Kherki Daula toll plaza as payments go digital

By Leena Dhankhar and Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:32 PM IST
A traffic jam stretching for more than a kilometre was witnessed at the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) during the morning peak hours on Tuesday, as all toll plazas in the country switched to digital-only payments through FASTags
gurugram news

25-year-old man robbed of mobile phone, cash in Sector 37

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:32 PM IST
A 25-year-old staffer of an electronics store on Golf Course Road was allegedly assaulted and robbed of his mobile phone and 5,000 cash after three men on a motorcycle intercepted his way in Sector 37 while he was returning home on Monday night
gurugram news

Man held with consignment of illegal drugs worth 1 lakh at Sector 29 parking lot

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:31 PM IST
A 28-year-old man was arrested in Sector 29 on Monday night from his car for allegedly possessing illicit psychotropic substances worth over 1 lakh
gurugram news

No scaling down of Covid-19 tests despite low case count, says health department

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Despite the Covid-19 spread ebbing to its lowest since last May, health department officials have said that there will be no further scaling down of tests in the district
gurugram news

City air worsens due to low wind speed

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:24 PM IST
The city’s air quality entered the ‘very poor’ zone on Monday with the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) bulletin recording the air quality index (AQI) at 306 — a rise from Sunday’s AQI reading of 288 in the ‘poor’ category
gurugram news

Two men attacked by group near Ghata crossing; case filed

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Two men were assaulted by unidentified persons near Ghata crossing on Gurugram-Faridabad Road on Friday night
gurugram news

Healthcare workers start receiving second dose of Covid-19 vaccines

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The administration of the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines on Monday got off to a slow start, with a 61
gurugram news

New rail line will connect Nuh with Delhi, says Inderjit Singh in Gurugram

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Gurugram member of Parliament (MP) Rao Inderjit Singh on Monday announced that a proposal to connect Mewat, Alwar and Delhi has been approved in the railway budget and that work on the same is likely to commence soon
gurugram news

Govt launches web portal to garner information on unauthorised colonies

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The government on Monday launched a new web portal to get information about lack of basic facilities in unauthorised colonies across the state
gurugram news

Technical glitches hinder online test for students

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Online assessments for students in government schools across the city were hampered due to technical glitches on Monday, the first day of app-based assessment for students of classes 3 to 8 and class 11
gurugram news

Man booked for killing wife, search on to trace him

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
A 38-year-old man was booked on Sunday for allegedly murdering his wife at their residence in Sirhaul village
gurugram news

Toll payment to go digital-only, deployment increased in Kherki Daula

By Abhishek Behl and Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The Gurugram police and highway concessionaire have decided to increase deployment of traffic personnel and marshals at the Kherki Daula toll plaza to prevent jams on Tuesday morning, when the toll goes fully digital and will accept payments only through FASTags
gurugram news

Illegal mining rampant, 36 cases registered in January 2021

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:24 PM IST
In 2020, 1,862 cases were registered against 900 people while in 2019, 185 people were arrested over 150 cases were registered.
