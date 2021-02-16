DTCP to take over 17 project sites after cancellation of licences

The department of town and country planning(DTCP) has decided to take over 17 commercial and residential project sites after their licences were cancelled due to non-payment of external development charges(EDC), incomplete works, apart for other reasons in the last one year.

The senior town planner has given directions to town planning officials to ensure that no construction or development takes place at these project sites spread across the city. DTCP officials said they have also written letters to the district administration to enter the details of the cancelled licences in the revenue records of the department so that no registration of sales or lease deed can take place in the land for which licenses have been cancelled.

A senior DTCP official said that they have also started the assessment of these projects and sought the details regarding the number of buyers, inventory of the project and third-party rights, which have been created. “The records are being scrutinised and we are also keeping a close watch on these sites to ensure that there is no sale or purchase of units. In many cases, the builders have gone incommunicado and we are finding difficult to get information on the projects,” he said.

The developers of these projects, which include both residential and commercial ones, have been asked to share information and notices have been issued to them, said officials.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) Gurugram said that transactions are not allowed in these projects. “We will be keeping a close watch,” he said.