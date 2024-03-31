Elvish Yadav, singer booked for music video with snakes

Youtuber Elvish Yadav and Haryanvi singer Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuria were booked on Saturday for shooting an obscene music video involving snakes, police officers aware of the matter said. After hearing the complaint, the court had observed that it discloses the commission of cognizable offence requiring in-depth and thorough investigation while ordering the registration of an FIR. (HT Photo)

The first information report against the two was registered under Section 294 (sings, recites or utters any obscene song) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Wildlife (Protection) Act at Badshahpur police station, officers said, adding that the FIR was registered on the order of the court of additional chief judicial magistrate Manoj Kumar Rana issued on Thursday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to investigators, animal rights activist Saurabh Gupta of NGO People for Animals had filed a complaint before the court against Yadav and Fazilpuria saying they had used snake species prohibited under the Wildlife (Protection) Act to shoot a music video nine to 10 months ago at a mall in Gurugram’s Sector 71.

After hearing the complaint, the court had observed that it discloses the commission of cognizable offence requiring in-depth and thorough investigation while ordering the registration of an FIR.

Inspector Satish Kumar, station house officer of the Badshahpur police station, said they will soon serve a notice to the complainant to collect evidence including the video of the song in which prohibited snakes were allegedly used for shooting. “Then we will take necessary action against the persons booked in the FIR,” he said.

Yadav, a winner of Big Boss OTT 2, was arrested by Noida police on March 20 for smuggling snake venom into rave parties. He had come out of jail on March 23 after being granted bail by a Noida court. On the same day, Gurugram police arrested him in another FIR registered against him at Sector 53 police station for allegedly assaulting a YouTuber in the city. A city court granted him bail the same night after he furnished a bail bond of ₹50,000.