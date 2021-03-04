IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gadkari hopes Dwarka Expressway will be completed before August 15 next year
The construction of Dwarka Expressway, at Basai flyover, near sector-37-D, in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT File Photo)
The construction of Dwarka Expressway, at Basai flyover, near sector-37-D, in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT File Photo)
gurugram news

Gadkari hopes Dwarka Expressway will be completed before August 15 next year

Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday reviewed the progress work on the 29-km Dwarka Expressway, which connects Dwarka in Delhi to Gurugram.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:42 PM IST

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said he is hopeful that the construction work on 8,662-crore Dwarka Expressway will be completed before August 15, 2022.

The road transport and highways minister was reviewing the progress work on the 29-km expressway, which connects Dwarka in Delhi to Gurugram.

Also Read | Gadkari to take stock of Dwarka Expressway progress

Dwarka Expressway, being constructed under the Bharatmala Project at a cost of 8,662 crore, would be completed before Independence Day next year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

"The Minister made an inspectional visit to Dwarka Expressway. He reviewed the progress of India's First Grade Separated Urban Expressway, Dwarka Expressway.

"He expressed hope that the expressway, being constructed under the Bharatmala Project and with a cost of 8,662 crore, would be completed before the Independence Day next year," the statement said.

Gadkari said it will be the first-ever elevated Urban Expressway in India. Its construction will also immensely help to reduce air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.

The Delhi-Gurugram section of National Highway-8 is presently carrying traffic of over three lakh passenger car units (PCUs), which is much beyond the design capacity of this 8-lane highway, leading to severe congestion. With the construction of the present project, 50 to 60 per cent of traffic on National Highway-8 will be reduced, the minister added.

The project will also provide around 50 thousand direct or indirect employment opportunities, he said.

Being built in four packages, the total length of the expressway is 29 kilometres out of which 18.9-kilometre length falls in Haryana while the remaining 10.1-kilometre length is in Delhi.

It starts from Shiv-Murti on National Highway-8 and ends near KherkiDaula Toll Plaza.

Once complete, the minister said, it will be an "engineering marvel" of the country with the longest (3.6 kilometres) and widest (8 lanes) urban road tunnel in India. The project's road network will also comprise of four levels, i.e. tunnel/ underpass, at-grade road, elevated flyover and flyover above flyover.

"The project also comprises India's first 9-km long 8-lane flyover (34-metre wide) on single pier with 6-lane service roads. There will be a fully automated tolling system with 22 lanes toll plaza. The entire project will be equipped with an Intelligent Transportation System (ITS).

"The project has a total estimated consumption of two lakh MT of steel, which is 30 times that of the Eiffel Tower. The total estimated consumption of 20 lakh Cum of Concrete is six times of the Burj Khalifa building," Gadkari said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The construction of Dwarka Expressway, at Basai flyover, near sector-37-D, in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT File Photo)
The construction of Dwarka Expressway, at Basai flyover, near sector-37-D, in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT File Photo)
gurugram news

Gadkari hopes Dwarka Expressway will be completed before August 15 next year

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:42 PM IST
Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday reviewed the progress work on the 29-km Dwarka Expressway, which connects Dwarka in Delhi to Gurugram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 300 Fortune 500 companies are headquartered in Gurugram that has emerged as one of the largest IT and ITes hub in the country with several top companies setting up operations in the last two decades.
More than 300 Fortune 500 companies are headquartered in Gurugram that has emerged as one of the largest IT and ITes hub in the country with several top companies setting up operations in the last two decades.
gurugram news

Job quota law regressive, say Gurugram industry leaders

By Abhishek Behl, Hindustan Times, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:59 AM IST
  • Chautala, however, also made it clear that the government will make an exemption in the reservation if a company fails to find local skilled employees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Over 25 acres of Aravalli land encroached in Faridabad

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:32 PM IST
A little over 25 acres of forest land in Ankhir village of Faridabad’s forest division have been encroached upon, with the construction of a boundary wall and a gate, officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Four held for robbing Amazon goods truck containing goods worth 50 lakh

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:32 PM IST
The police on Tuesday arrested four persons for allegedly robbing electronic gadgets and accessories worth 50 lakh from a delivery truck of e-commerce company Amazon on February 19, by holding the driver at gunpoint
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Four held for murdering two children in Meerut

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:32 PM IST
The police on Wednesday arrested four persons for allegedly murdering two children of a 37-year-old woman by throwing them into a canal near Meerut in Uttar Pradesh
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG to reconstruct important link road

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:32 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will start work on reconstructing a 500-metre arterial road near Sector 10A from next month to provide commuters with an alternative route to head towards Dwarka Expressway or Pataudi Road and bypass the heavily congested Kherki Daula toll, officials said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Private hospitals asked to assign slots for vaccination registration

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:32 PM IST
Private hospitals and government facilities designated as Covid-19 vaccination centres have been directed to assign vaccination sessions on the Co-Win portal 15 days to one month in advance, to help people reserve appointments online by choosing the date and location most convenient to them, according to the district health department officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Environmentalists protest against mining in Aravallis at Haryana Bhawan, ahead of SC hearing

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:32 PM IST
Ahead of a Supreme Court (SC) hearing on the Haryana government’s plea to allow mining in the Aravallis of Gurugram and Faridabad, environmentalists in the city have raised concerns over significant adverse impact on groundwater recharge capacity and wildlife if mining activity resumes
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Police to auction Sube Singh’s properties after court lifts stay

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:32 PM IST
After a local court on Tuesday vacated the stay on plots seized from Sube Singh, a suspected gangster wanted by the police for multiple criminal cases, police officials said they will go ahead with their plan to auction the properties, estimated to be worth 6 crore
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram school murder: Petition in HC challenges denial of prosecution sanction against 4 cops

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:31 PM IST
The Haryana government’s decision to decline prosecution sanction against four police officials, accused of framing a bus conductor for the murder of a seven-year-old student, was challenged before the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday by the deceased boy’s father, who filed a petition in this regard
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Employees of auto parts firm strike seeking pay hike

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Employees of an auto parts company based in Manesar in Haryana protested against the firm’s alleged failure to revise their wages and keep other promises, pending for over two years
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Vaccination registry can be done online: Health dept

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Fixing appointments for Covid-19 vaccine shots will now be possible on Co-Win portal as the service has been made functional once again on Tuesday evening, facilitating citizens to schedule a time slot 24 hours before they plan to take the vaccine jab, said a senior district health department official, adding that there will be no vaccination on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP seals, razes illegal structures in DLF Phase-3

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:31 PM IST
The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Tuesday sealed 150 commercial establishments that were being operated on plots meant for the economically weaker sections in U-Block of DLF Phase-3 licensed colony amid resistance from residents, said officials familiar with the matter
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Turnout for second phase of vaccination remains high on Day 2

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Turnout for the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive remained high on Tuesday, with at least 1,471 people above the age of 60 years and 170 between 45 and 59 years having co-morbidities taking the jab at 23 vaccination centres across the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gadkari to take stock of Dwarka Expressway progress

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:31 PM IST
The union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari will visit the Dwarka Expressway on Thursday to assess the status of the project and suggest measures to ensure that work is expedited on this project, which has been in the works since 2008
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP