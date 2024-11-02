Gurugram’s Sec 10 Civil Hospital sees 32 Diwali-related injuries

The Civil Hospital in Sector 10, which hosts Gurugram’s only government burn ward, treated 32 Diwali-related cases this year, health officials reported on Friday. The cases included 10 burn injuries, 10 respiratory issues, and 12 physical assault incidents, according to Gururgam chief medical officer Dr. Virender Yadav. Sector 10 Civil Hospital’s emergency physician,Dr Manav Chauhan, who was on duty during Diwali, noted that while some patients required hospitalisation, most injuries were manageable. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Sector 10 hospital data show a mixed trend in burn injuries over recent years. While there were 10 cases this Diwali, the hospital saw 16 cases last year, compared to 12 in 2021 and seven in 2022. The hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr Manish Rathee, said that firecracker burns often lead to infections and lengthy recovery. “Families should prioritise safety, especially for younger members, to prevent such accidents,” he added.

Among the injured was an 18-year-old who sustained severe burns over 22% of her body after a firecracker accident. Due to the seriousness of her injuries, she was transferred to AIIMS Delhi for advanced care. Sector 10 Civil Hospital’s emergency physician,Dr Manav Chauhan, who was on duty during Diwali, noted that while some patients required hospitalisation, most injuries were manageable. “Thankfully, the majority of patients had minor injuries or mild respiratory symptoms,” he said. “Most were treated and discharged the same day.”

Meanwhile, Dr Yadav noted that respiratory cases tend to rise around Diwali due to smoke from firecrackers, which aggravates breathing problems and worsens conditions like asthma. “We’re seeing symptoms like shortness of breath, coughing, and chest discomfort,” he explained, advising individuals with respiratory issues to limit exposure to smoke.