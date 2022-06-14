Gurugram’s second sports complex on track; work to begin in August

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will start constructing a sports stadium at Wazirabad, and a cultural complex in Sector 53 by August this year.

The two projects were announced in 2016 with the intention of providing Gurugram with its second sports complex (the city’s first such facility is the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex near Rajiv Chowk), and its first state-owned cultural complex along the lines of the India Habitat Centre (IHC) in Delhi and the Bharat Bhavan in Bhopal.

Vivek Gill, superintending engineer, MCG on Monday said that the detailed notice inviting tender (DNIT) for the two projects has been prepared and will be floated within the next 10-15 days.

“The MCG will float the tenders for the projects within the next two weeks. Contractors will have 45 days to submit their bids, after which we will finalise a contractor for each project,” said Gill. DNIT is the same as a conventional tender but with more criteria and eligibility for potential contractors.

MCG officials said that the entire process from floating a tender, holding a pre-bid meeting, and finalising a contractor will be completed by July, and work on the projects will commence latest by August.

According to MCG officials, the cultural complex will cost around ₹206 crore, and the sports stadium around ₹212 crore. Both the projects will take around two years to construct.

Infrastructure for at least 11 sports such as swimming, tennis, table tennis, squash, badminton, basketball, boxing, and weightlifting will be set up at the stadium along with multipurpose halls on 11 acres of land.

While inaugurating the Huda City Centre flyover and underpass in April this year, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the foundation stone for the sports stadium will be laid within two months, and the sports complex will be named Rao Birender Singh Sports Complex, after the late CM. He also said that the sports complex will have a terrace stadium. In such a stadium, the crowd stands and watches a sport instead of sitting on benches or seats.

According to MCG officials, the cultural complex will come up on around eight acres of land, across three different blocks and will have spaces for auditoriums, galleries, an open-air theatre, a library, a food court, a cafeteria, and parking lot among other facilities.

