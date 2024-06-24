Liquor vend adjacent to society irks residents

Residents of a housing society adjacent to Gold Souk Mall in Gurugram Sector 43 held a protest on Monday against the allotment of a plot of land adjacent to the society to a liquor vend. Residents protest against liquor vend allotment adjacent to a residential society in Sector-43 near Gold Souk Mall on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

In a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Monday, the residents said the land allotment violates HSVP policy. At least 100 residents gathered at the liquor vend at 10am on Monday holding placards to register their protest.

“The move jeopardises the safety and security of residents of Sector 43 and C Block Sushant Lok. The service road is already congested, and adding a liquor vend will only increase traffic issues. Incidents of chain snatching have been reported on the road, and introducing a liquor vend will escalate safety concerns, especially for women and children,” said Tanuja Sehgal, president, residents’ welfare association (RWA), Kamaroon Courts.

Nitish Mittal, former treasurer of Tarika CGHS, GH-8, Sector 43, said, “This decision poses significant safety issues for residents, particularly those visiting the mall. While advertising for liquor companies is banned on television, it is contradictory to allow liquor vends amid residential areas without consulting local RWAs. Such decisions directly impact the safety and peace of residents. We are determined not to allow a liquor vend near our home in any circumstances and will vigorously pursue the cancellation of the licence.”

The excise department said they would visit the spot but since the allotment has already been done, they cannot change it. “We will send the case to the headquarters, they will take a call,” said a senior excise and taxation officer on condition of anonymity.

A senior HSVP official said that necessary instructions have been given to estate office two to resolve the issue. An official of HSVP estate office two said that the matter is under consideration and location of the wine shop could be changed after getting necessary approval from higher authorities.