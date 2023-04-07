Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Traffic disrupted on Old Railway Road due to pipeline repair work

Traffic disrupted on Old Railway Road due to pipeline repair work

ByLeena Dhankhar
Apr 07, 2023 11:37 PM IST

Apr 07, 2023 11:37 PM IST

Gurugram: Traffic movement was disrupted on the Old Railway Road on Friday due to repair work of a main sewage pipeline carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

Officials said traffic was diverted towards Pataudi Chowk and more than 20 traffic police personnel were deployed on the stretch. The repair work will continue for a fortnight, officials added.

The MCG on Friday started repairing a sewage septic tank that was damaged due to which a foul smell was emanating from the area.

Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said they had received a letter from the MCG and police were requested to divert the traffic for uninterrupted work. “The septic tank was damaged on the Old Railway Road and without blocking the road for commuters, it was not possible for MCG to carry out the repair works,” he said.

The road is one of the major thoroughfares in the city and connects Rajiv Chowk to the railway station, sectors 4, 7, New Colony and other residential areas. It is used by thousands of commuters.

DCP Vij said that they have closed the road near the Masjid Chowk in Sadar Bazar. “The public is advised to take the diverted route from Sethi Chowk or Jail Chowk near Harish Bakery and move towards the Bhuteswar temple via Pataudi Chowk to reach New Colony,” he said.

MCG commissioner PC Meena said sewage was overflowing near the Sohna Chowk and urgent repair work was needed. “In order to repair the sewer line, traffic on the stretch will have to be diverted for at least 15 days. The sewage tank was damaged and was leading to several issues, including waterlogging. Our teams will try to finish the repair work as soon as possible. They are working in two shifts,” he said.

Bhagat Mangal, a shopkeeper in the area, said that there was no intimation from the authorities regarding the traffic diversion and he had to take a detour. “The commuters were confused as there was no clarity. I am new to the city and had no idea of the diverted routes,” he said.

Hema Yadav, a resident of New Colony, said that the authorities should at least plan in advance before starting repair work. “It took me more than 20 minutes to cross a 100-metre stretch,” she said.

    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

