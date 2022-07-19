On Nuh murder, Congress's demands for Haryana govt: 'Judicial probe, ₹5 crore for slain cop's kin...'
The Congress on Tuesday came out with a list of three demands for the Haryana government over the mowing down of a senior police officer by the mining mafia in the state's Nuh district.
“We have the following demands: a judicial probe under the supervision of the chief justice or a sitting judge of the high court, and that the mafia-white collar nexus be exposed within 30 days; arrests of the real mining mafia and not just their small-time workers on the ground; and a compensation of ₹5 crore and job for the slain DSP's kin,” Randeep Singh Surjewala, the Congress's senior leader from Haryana, said in a Twitter post.
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has already announced financial compensation for DSP Surender Singh's family and job for one member of the victim's family.
Check-in using face recognition technology at Bengaluru airport from August
The ministry of civil aviation will begin using facial recognition technology at Varanasi and Bengaluru airports starting August 15 as part of its Digi Yatra project, the consultative committee meeting of the ministry decided Monday. The technology being used at airports will recognise facial features to establish the passenger's identity which will be linked to their boarding pass.
Now, wardens to solve traffic chaos at impassable areas in Aundh, Baner, Pashan and Balewadi
Navigating through Aundh, Baner, Pashan and Balewadi has turned into a colossal test of patience for commuters and residents who have complained of bottlenecks. To solve this traffic chaos, the Chaturshringi police station will appoint wardens at various locations in these areas. The work by the Chaturshringi police station has already started and they have deployed a traffic warden at Mamta chowk, Baner.
Haryana Police arrest 682 criminals under Op Akraman
Following day-long raids across Haryana on Monday under a special drive, Operation Akraman, Haryana Police arrested criminals, proclaimed offenders, bail jumpers and confiscated illicit arms, liquor and narcotic substances. Also read: Haryana murder: Top cop claims DSP went sans backup, but minister Vij says this Director general of police PK Agrawal said about 5,000 personnel in 616 teams raided locations following tip-offs.
Jharkhand scribe arrested in same case lodged against top Maoist leader Kishanda
Eight months after the arrest of top Maoist leader Prashant Bose alias Kishanda, the Jharkhand police have arrested an independent journalist, Rupesh Kumar Singh, from Ramgarh in connection with the same case lodged against Bose, police said on Tuesday. Wife of Rupesh Kumar Singh, Ipsa Satakshi, who lived in Binjhar area in Ramgarh district, said the police arrested her husband after conducting an eight-hour long search operation at their house.
Uphaar fire tragedy: Delhi court releases Ansal brothers, takes note of old age
A Delhi court on Tuesday released real estate tycoons Sushil and Gopal Ansal and two others for the period they had already undergone in the evidence tampering case in the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy incident. District judge Dharmesh Sharma, however, said the fine would remain untouched. Complainant Neelam Krisnamoorthy said she was very disappointed with the system and the ruling sent a wrong message that culprits can easily have their way by killing anyone.
