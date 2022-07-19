'He was retiring this year... had two children': Brother of Haryana cop run over
A grieving and disconsolate Ashok Manju - the younger brother of Surender Singh, the Haryana police officer mowed down by a speeding truck linked to the mining mafia - told news agency ANI 'I spoke with him today only... he was retiring this year. He has two children."
Photographs shared by ANI show Manju crying as a policeman comforts him.
According to the police, Surender Singh drove out to the Pachgaon area in Haryana's Nuh district late Monday night after getting a tip about illegal operations by the mining mafia. "He had come for a surprise inspection... didn't come with back-up, force, as he may not have found time..." Ravi Kiran, additional director-general and inspector-general for the Rewari range, said.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and home minister Anil Vij, as well as the state's mining minister, Mool Chand Sharma, have offered vowed action.
"May God give place to the departed soul at his feet," the chief minister wrote, adding, "In the case of murder of DSP Surendra Singh ji, orders have been given to take strict action, not a single culprit will be spared…"
"We will not spare anyone. Strict action will be taken against the accused. (This) can't be tolerated. As soon as I came to know... I told DGP (the state's top cop) that a reply will be given even if he has to use police of the entire dist, nearby districts or even reserve forces. Every single (accused) will be caught," Vij said.
The Haryana government has ₹1 crore ex-gratia to Surender Singh's family.
Police say Singh was killed by a truck he tried to flag down.
He reportedly reached the Pachgaon area late night with a driver and gunman, and tried to stop the speeding truck when it approached, but it mowed him down. He died on the spot. Singh was due to retire in four months.
Haryana Police have vowed to hunt down the accused and have formed teams.
“DSP Taoru shri Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. #HaryanaPolice extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the brave officer. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice."
-
Bengaluru's Ramaiah University to build student satellite
The M S Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences will build a student satellite "Ramaiah Sat" coinciding with 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence. The MSRUAS under Gokula Education Foundation (medical) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Technology Congress Association to develop and build the nano satellite which will be launched in August 2022.
-
Bengaluru woman professor kills self over health issues: Report
In a shocking development, a Bengaluru-based college professor was found dead in Chaitra's' residence on Monday. According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Chaitra HK, 41. She used to teach at an engineering college, died by suicide and was found in her home Jnanajyotinagar in west Bengaluru. The deceased reportedly hanged herself when her husband, Guruprasad and their two children were away visiting a relative's house in Haveri.
-
MP: Man kills partner, dies by suicide after chat on revealing same-sex relation
A 32-year-old man strangulated his partner to death and then died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Betul after the latter allegedly threatened him of revealing their same-sex relationship, police said on Tuesday. “Later, the accused was found hanging. The accused used the same rope to die by suicide which he had used to strangulate his partner to death,” he added. Police are investigating the matter to know whether the couple was under pressure.
-
‘Will take strictest possible action’: Haryana CM after mafia mows down cop
In his first reaction on the killing of a senior police officer by the mining mafia, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday that he has directed authorities to take 'strictest possible' action against the culprits. Haryana home minister Anil Vij remarks were in stark contrast to the statement made by additional director general in the police department, Ravi Kiran, who said that DSP (Taoru) Surendra Singh ji came on a surprise inspection but without any back-up.
-
Pune: Four women BJP legislators duped of ₹3,400 each by cyber fraudster
The Bibwewadi Police in Pune have lodged a first information report (FIR) against an unidentified cyber fraudster after four BJP legislators from Maharashtra complained that they were cheated of ₹3400 each via UPI on July 18. One of three legislators, Parvati BJP MLA Madhuri Misal, was among those defrauded and the FIR was lodged by her daughter. Misal is a senior BJP leader and a three-term legislator. No arrest has been made so far.
