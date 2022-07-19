‘Will take strictest possible action’: Haryana CM after mining mafia mows down senior police officer

In his first reaction on the killing of a senior police officer by the mining mafia, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday that he has directed authorities to take ‘strictest possible’ action against the culprits.

“Orders have been given to take strictest action possible in the killing of DSP (Taoru) Surendra Singh ji, not even a single culprit will be spared. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved family. May God give peace to the departed soul,” Khattar said in a Twitter post.

DSP तावडू (नूंह) सुरेंद्र सिंह जी की हत्या के मामले में कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई करने के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं, एक भी दोषी को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।



शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं।

ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें। — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) July 19, 2022

Also, speaking in a function in Gurugram, the chief minister announced a financial compensation of ₹1 crore for the slain officer's family, along with jobs in the Haryana government for the family members.

Meanwhile, Haryana home minister Anil Vij said a police team was with the DSP when the incident happened. “The police team went there to carry out a raid. Haryana DGP is about to reach the spot, and is keeping a close watch on the entire incident,” Vij said at a press briefing, according to news agency ANI.

The entire police team was with the DSP when he was killed. They went there to raid. Haryana DGP is about to reach and he is keeping a close watch on the entire incident: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on DSP probing illegal mining mowed down in Nuh pic.twitter.com/lTVIgO9st6 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

However, the minister's remarks were in stark contrast to the statement made by Ravi Kiran, additional director general in the police department, who said that DSP Singh came on a surprise inspection but without any back-up.

The officer was mowed down by a dump truck a little after 12 noon in Pachgaon area in the northern state's Nuh district. DSP Singh, who succumbed to his injuries on the spot, was due to retire in four months.

