‘Will take strictest possible action’: Haryana CM after mining mafia mows down senior police officer
In his first reaction on the killing of a senior police officer by the mining mafia, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday that he has directed authorities to take ‘strictest possible’ action against the culprits.
“Orders have been given to take strictest action possible in the killing of DSP (Taoru) Surendra Singh ji, not even a single culprit will be spared. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved family. May God give peace to the departed soul,” Khattar said in a Twitter post.
Also, speaking in a function in Gurugram, the chief minister announced a financial compensation of ₹1 crore for the slain officer's family, along with jobs in the Haryana government for the family members.
Meanwhile, Haryana home minister Anil Vij said a police team was with the DSP when the incident happened. “The police team went there to carry out a raid. Haryana DGP is about to reach the spot, and is keeping a close watch on the entire incident,” Vij said at a press briefing, according to news agency ANI.
However, the minister's remarks were in stark contrast to the statement made by Ravi Kiran, additional director general in the police department, who said that DSP Singh came on a surprise inspection but without any back-up.
The officer was mowed down by a dump truck a little after 12 noon in Pachgaon area in the northern state's Nuh district. DSP Singh, who succumbed to his injuries on the spot, was due to retire in four months.
MP: Man kills partner, dies by suicide after chat on revealing same-sex relation
A 32-year-old man strangulated his partner to death and then died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Betul after the latter allegedly threatened him of revealing their same-sex relationship, police said on Tuesday. “Later, the accused was found hanging. The accused used the same rope to die by suicide which he had used to strangulate his partner to death,” he added. Police are investigating the matter to know whether the couple was under pressure.
Pune: Four women BJP legislators duped of ₹3,400 each by cyber fraudster
The Bibwewadi Police in Pune have lodged a first information report (FIR) against an unidentified cyber fraudster after four BJP legislators from Maharashtra complained that they were cheated of ₹3400 each via UPI on July 18. One of three legislators, Parvati BJP MLA Madhuri Misal, was among those defrauded and the FIR was lodged by her daughter. Misal is a senior BJP leader and a three-term legislator. No arrest has been made so far.
Bihar man resists robbery attempt. They douse him with petrol, set him on fire
A 34-year-old man on Ravi Kumar's way to his village in Bihar was burnt alive by a group of unidentified persons for resisting an attempt to rob him moments after he alighted from the train in Munger district on Tuesday morning. In flames, the man ran back into Munger's Dasrathpur railway station at about 3am and told the station master about the incident.
