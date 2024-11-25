Three arrested for killing businessman over debt in Gurugram

A man and two women were arrested in connection with the murder of 52-year-old a businessman from Shikohpur, Sector 79, Gurugram, police said on Monday. Investigators said the suspects sedated the victim, strangled him to death, and dumped his body about 100 kilometres away in a remote area to avoid repaying a loan he had given them. The three accused on Monday. (ANI)

The victim, Rajender Kumar, who went missing on Friday evening, was allegedly killed in IMT Manesar’s Sector 1, police said. His body, initially unidentified, was recovered by Rewari police on Saturday near Rampura along the Rewari-Narnaul highway, close to the Rajasthan border, they added.

According to police, the arrested suspects were identified as Sushma (single name), 42, of IMT Manesar’s Sector 1, her business partner Anil Kumar, 37, of Naurangabass Rajputana in Charkhi Dadri, and Sushma’s friend Seema Kumari, 48, of Dundahera in Sector 21. Sushma, who ran a building construction business, and Anil, who owned a transport firm, had conspired to kill Rajender after he asked Sushma to repay a ₹10 lakh loan he had lent her for investment in her construction business.

Police said that Rajender and Sushma had known each other for several years. On the evening of the murder, Sushma invited Rajender to her residence under the pretence of discussing the repayment of the loan.

Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, “Sushma had directed Seema and Anil to ask for sugarless tea. She served Rajender separately, laced with sedatives. After he fell unconscious, she strangled him with a scarf.”

Afterwards, Sushma allegedly promised Seema ₹50,000 in exchange for her silence and sent her home. The two suspects then loaded Rajender’s body into Anil’s car and drove to Rampura, Rewari, where they disposed of the body. Police said they planted poisonous tablets in Rajender’s mouth and pocket to make his death appear as a suicide.

Investigators were led to the suspects after Rajender’s son filed a missing persons report at the Manesar police station on Saturday, police said. The suspect’s locked car was found abandoned on a service lane near Shikohpur, raising suspicion of foul play. Based on leads, CCTV footage, and technical investigations, police detained Sushma and Anil. Their contradictory statements led to their confession of the murder during their interrogation, police added.

“Forensic experts have found Rajender’s hair strands and oral secretion from Anil’s car, which was seized after his arrest,” ACP Dahiya said.

Crime branch officials, upon learning of a body found by Rewari police, contacted the authorities and identified it as Rajender’s. “A crime branch team, along with the deceased’s family, reached the spot and identified the body,” said Dahiya.

Sushma, Anil, and Seema were arrested after their involvement was established, officers aware of the case said. They were taken into police remand for further interrogation. The murder case was filed at the Manesar police station, which was amended from a missing persons report to a murder case. Police said that charges under sections 103(1) (murder), 61 (criminal conspiracy), and 283 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were added to the FIR.