Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.6 °C, check weather forecast for October 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 22, 2024 28.72 °C Sky is clear October 23, 2024 29.41 °C Few clouds October 24, 2024 29.86 °C Few clouds October 25, 2024 29.75 °C Scattered clouds October 26, 2024 30.5 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 30.7 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 30.47 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.23 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.26 °C Broken clouds Chennai 29.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.45 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.71 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.34 °C Broken clouds Delhi 30.58 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Indore today, on October 21, 2024, is 26.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.6 °C and 28.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.18 °C and 29.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Indore today stands at 158.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 21, 2024

