Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.2 °C, check weather forecast for October 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 10, 2024 28.53 °C Overcast clouds October 11, 2024 26.16 °C Overcast clouds October 12, 2024 27.32 °C Overcast clouds October 13, 2024 29.9 °C Few clouds October 14, 2024 30.11 °C Sky is clear October 15, 2024 30.34 °C Scattered clouds October 16, 2024 30.23 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.76 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.26 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.08 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.63 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.7 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.31 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Indore today, on October 9, 2024, is 28.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.2 °C and 30.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 10, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.55 °C and 28.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Indore today stands at 145.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

