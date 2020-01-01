e-paper
Internet services shut as five lakh Dalit pilgrims pour in for homage at Bhima Koregaon

cities Updated: Jan 01, 2020 12:34 IST
Nadeem Inamdar and Dheeraj Bengrut
Nadeem Inamdar and Dheeraj Bengrut
PUNE: The Pune district administration has suspended internet services in Bhima Koregaon as a precautionary security measure in view of the lakhs of Dalits gathering at the venue for the January 1 anniversary of the historic third Anglo-Maratha war in 1818.

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram had indicated that internet would be shut down to prevent rumour mongering on social media. He said that all the necessary steps for good crowd management and security had been taken by the administration.

Special Inspector General (Kolhapur range) Suhas Wadke said about five lakh pilgrims had gathered at the spot. Last year, the district administration had estimated a gathering of 10 lakhs by the end of the day.

Every year, Dalits from all over Maharashtra gather at the Bhima Koregaon ‘Jai stambh’, the victory monument of the third Anglo–Maratha War of January 1, 1818, in which East India Company forces defeated the Peshwas with the help of soldiers from the Dalit community. . Today marks the 202nd anniversary of that victory.

Heavy bandobast with 10,000 policemen was in place at the venue, about 40 km from Pune, as a precautionary measure after caste riots had erupted here two years ago.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and prominent Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar were among those who visited the monument early morning and offered flowers. Several other ministers from the state and central government are expected during the day for the celebrations.

In January, 2018, violence had broken out at Bhima Koregaon during the celebrations in which one person was killed and several others were injured.

Police officials said an ‘Emergency communication plan’ had been put in place by the district administration as an alternative. Local schools, colleges, offices and markets were closed for the day and traffic towards the Pune end of the Pune–Ahmednagar highway was being diverted as sections had been closed for better crowd management.

Prakash Ambedkar said he was satisfied with the security arrangements and crowd management put in place by the Pune district administration.

