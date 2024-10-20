12 killed, 2 injured when bus rams into tempo in Rajasthan’s Dholpur

Twelve people, including five children, were killed and around three sustained injuries after a private bus collided with a tempo in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district. Police said the deceased included five children. (Representational image)

The accident took place late on Saturday night on National Highway-11B under Bari Sadar police station when 15 family members were returning home from a wedding programme by a tempo.

Bari Sadar police station in-charge Shiv Lehri Meena said their team reached the spot and took all the injured to Bari hospital where doctors declared 11 dead while three of them were referred to district Mangal Singh hospital in critical condition. Chief medical and health officer Dr Hari Kishan said another injured person died in the district hospital. The bus driver was also injured.

The deceased were identified as Banty, 35, his son Aasma, 13, Salman, 7, Sakir,5, and Danish, 9, Asim, 5, Jarina, 30 and her daughter Aashiyana,10, Sukhi,8, son Sanij,9, and jully, 34.