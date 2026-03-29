Jodhpur, Emphasising a reformative approach in criminal justice, the Rajasthan High Court has granted bail to two accused arrested in January this year in an alleged ATM theft case while directing them to plant five trees daily for a month and ensure their upkeep under community service. HC directs ATM theft case accused to plant trees for 30 days while granting bail

In a significant observation, the court stressed the importance of shifting from a purely punitive approach to a reformative model under the new criminal laws and underlined that community service can play a crucial role in rehabilitating offenders and reintegrating them into society.

The court called for a standard operating procedure for implementing and monitoring community service orders across the state.

The order was passed on March 27, 2026, by Justice Chandra Prakash Shrimali in two connected bail applications filed by Waris alias Lahaki and Usman alias Andha, lodged in Didwana-Kuchaman district jail since January 9, 2026.

The accused were arrested in connection with an FIR registered at Khunkhuna police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to theft. According to the prosecution, the accused allegedly cut open an SBI ATM using a gas cutter and used a stolen vehicle with a tampered number plate for the theft.

After hearing both sides, the court noted that the investigation had been completed and no recovery remained pending from the accused. The charge sheet had already been filed, and the offences were triable by a magistrate. The court also observed that the prolonged imprisonment of such accused could be counterproductive.

Allowing the bail applications, the court imposed a condition requiring both accused to plant at least five trees daily for 30 days and ensure their upkeep.

The plantation is to begin within a week of the order, with the Forest Department directed to provide saplings free of cost and monitor compliance through reports, photographs and videos.

Both the accused-applicants were also asked to furnish an undertaking before the trial court that they shall perform the community service as directed.

Each accused has been ordered to furnish a personal bond of Rs. 1 lakh along with two sureties of ₹50,000 each. The matter will be listed again after three months to monitor compliance.

The court further directed the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan to develop a structured action plan to identify causes of criminal behaviour and facilitate the rehabilitation of offenders. It also called for a standard operating procedure for implementing and monitoring community service orders across the state.

"A copy of this order be placed before Hon'ble the Acting Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court through Registrar General, Rajasthan High Court with a request to circulate this among all the District Judges and Chairperson, DLSAs for supervision and implementation of Community Services awarded to the offenders," the order said.

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