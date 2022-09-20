Jodhpur man caught on camera mercilessly beating elderly father in street, held

A shocking video - that shows a man mercilessly beating up his elderly father with a stick - is being widely shared on social media. The incident took place in the streets of Jodhpur city of Rajasthan.

In a CCTV footage shared by news agency ANI, the father and the son can be seen caught in an argument over something when all of a sudden, the son in a white t-shirt, picks up a stick lying on the street and starts hitting his old father with it brutally. He then throws the stick away in frustration. It also seems that some neighbours, not visible in the video, try to confront him from afar. However, he shuns them and starts assaulting his father again. As the argument continues, he then starts slapping and punching his father.

#WATCH | A video of a son beating his father in Rajasthan's Jodhpur went viral



The son often quarrels with the father regarding matters of the household. He misbehaved with his father yesterday also. He has been arrested under CrPC 151: SHO Ratnada PS



(CCTV Visuals)

The Station House Officer of the Ratanada Police Station in Jodhpur, where the incident took place, told the news agency that this is not the first time that the man in the video has attacked his father.

The man misbehaved with his father a day before the incident, the police official added. The accused has been arrested under the CrPC ( Code Of Criminal Procedure) 151 - which allows a police officer to arrest a person before the commission of a cognizable offence, in order to prevent the commission of that offence.