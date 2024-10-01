Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Leopard declared ‘man-eater’ in Udaipur after 8 people killed in 12 days

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 01, 2024 01:59 PM IST

The declaration by chief wildlife warden PK Upadhyay came soon after a 55-year-old woman and a 65-year-old priest were killed within a span of 24 hours

The Rajasthan Forest department on Tuesday declared the leopard responsible for the killing of eight people in Udaipur in the past 12 days as ‘man-eater’. The declaration by chief wildlife warden PK Upadhyay came soon after a 55-year-old woman and a 65-year-old priest were killed within a span of 24 hours.

Forest officials said the wildlife department is dispatching an additional team to conduct patrols and to track the animal. (Representational image)
Forest officials said the wildlife department is dispatching an additional team to conduct patrols and to track the animal. (Representational image)

Udaipur chief conservator of forest, Sunil Chadri, confirmed that a leopard was responsible for the tragic death of the woman, identified as Kamla Kunwar, who was killed on Tuesday morning while working in her courtyard in the Gogunda police station area. The priest, named Vishnu Giri, suffered a similar fate in a nearby village, the previous day.

The forest department has set traps and captured four leopards from the area during this period.

Earlier in 2019, another leopard in Udaipur was declared a man-eater and subsequently shot by the forest department.

Forest officials said the wildlife department is dispatching an additional team to conduct patrols and to track the animal. A team from the Wildlife Institute of India is also enroute to Udaipur. Additionally, two experts equipped with tranquilisers have been sent to help in the operation, and the Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) has been camping in the area to oversee the efforts.

.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On