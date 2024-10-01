Leopard declared ‘man-eater’ in Udaipur after 8 people killed in 12 days

The Rajasthan Forest department on Tuesday declared the leopard responsible for the killing of eight people in Udaipur in the past 12 days as ‘man-eater’. The declaration by chief wildlife warden PK Upadhyay came soon after a 55-year-old woman and a 65-year-old priest were killed within a span of 24 hours. Forest officials said the wildlife department is dispatching an additional team to conduct patrols and to track the animal. (Representational image)

Udaipur chief conservator of forest, Sunil Chadri, confirmed that a leopard was responsible for the tragic death of the woman, identified as Kamla Kunwar, who was killed on Tuesday morning while working in her courtyard in the Gogunda police station area. The priest, named Vishnu Giri, suffered a similar fate in a nearby village, the previous day.

The forest department has set traps and captured four leopards from the area during this period.

Earlier in 2019, another leopard in Udaipur was declared a man-eater and subsequently shot by the forest department.

Forest officials said the wildlife department is dispatching an additional team to conduct patrols and to track the animal. A team from the Wildlife Institute of India is also enroute to Udaipur. Additionally, two experts equipped with tranquilisers have been sent to help in the operation, and the Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) has been camping in the area to oversee the efforts.

