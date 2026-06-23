Rajasthan: Bridegroom, cousin killed in Barmer road crash a day before wedding

A 21-year-old bridegroom and his cousin were killed in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Barmer district late Monday night, just hours before the wedding procession was scheduled to leave for his marriage on Tuesday. Representational image.

The deceased were identified as Narpatram (21), son of Gokalaram, and his cousin Sukhdev (27), son of Vagaram, both residents of Sedwa Gauda village. Narpatram was due to get married on June 24.

According to Bachhrau police chowki ASI Yusuf Khan, the two had travelled to Barmer city with family members for wedding-related purchases. While the rest of the family returned in another vehicle carrying the goods, Narpatram and Sukhdev were riding back to their village on a motorcycle.

At around 9pm, near Lukhu Bhakhri village on National Highway-68 under the Sadar police station area, a pickup vehicle coming from the opposite direction allegedly collided head-on with their motorcycle. The pickup driver abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled, police said.

Family members travelling behind them, along with local residents, rushed the injured men to Dhorimanna Hospital in a private vehicle. Doctors declared Sukhdev dead on arrival. Narpatram was given primary treatment and referred to Sanchore for advanced care, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the accident. The pickup vehicle and the motorcycle have been seized, and traffic on the highway was restored.

Till the filing of this report, no FIR had been registered. ASI Khan said, “Further action will be taken based on the complaint lodged by the family.”

Relatives said Narpatram had purchased a new motorcycle only two months ago. He worked at a tiles factory in Jaipur, while his father is a farmer. He is survived by his parents and a younger brother.

Sukhdev worked in the tiles business with his father in Kishangarh, Ajmer. He is survived by his family, including a brother.