Ravneet Singh Bittu elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

The union minister of state for railways and food processing industry and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravneet Singh Bittu, was elected unopposed as a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan on Tuesday. The seat went vacant after the Congress general Secretary KC Venugopal was elected in Lok Sabha. (Ravneet Singh Bittu | Official X account)

An official release from the election department stated, “In the by-election for one Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan, Bittu was declared elected unopposed in the assembly.”

Principal secretary and election officer of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Mahavir Prasad Sharma presented the certificate to the authorised election agent of the elected candidate Bittu and Yogendra Singh Tanwar, authorised to receive the certificate on behalf of the elected candidate.

The by-election for the lone vacant Rajya Sabha seat in Rajasthan was supposed to be held on September 3, but with no other nominations, he was elected unopposed.

The seat went vacant after the Congress general Secretary K C Venugopal, who served the seat since June 2020, was elected in the lower house of the Parliament from Kerala’s Alappuzha in the last general election in June.

It is the first stint for the 48-year-old Bittu, grandson of former Punjab CM Beant Singh, who was assassinated in Chandigarh Secretariat complex in August 1995 by a terrorist, in the upper house of Parliament.

Bittu was also a three-time Lok Sabha MP since 2009 from Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib constituency as a Congress candidate.

However, ahead of the general election this year, he switched to the BJP in March and fought the election from Ludhiana against the Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja but lost to him by a margin of 20,942 votes.

Speaking to reporters after filing the nomination in the state assembly, he said, “Punjab is my homeland where I born, now Rajasthan would be my second home due to work. I am thankful to CM Sharma for including me in his Rajasthan team. Since the opposition party declared not to field any candidate from the seat, I will win it precisely. I will leave no stone unturned for the state’s development.”