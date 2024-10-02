Search on after bomb threats to railway stations, temples in Rajasthan, MP

At least seven railway stations in Rajasthan and two temples in Madhya Pradesh allegedly received a bomb threat from a person claiming to be the commander of terrorist outfit Jaish-E-Mohammed on Wednesday, said officials familiar with the matter. Police said the threat letter was sent for a forensic examination and further investigation is underway. (Representational image)

“The threat was given in a hand-written letter sent to the station superintendent of the Hanumangarh Junction, Jagat Narayan, in the wee hours of Wednesday. The letter had no registration mark of the post office. After getting the threat, Narayan informed the other staff and higher officials of the station. We have lodged an FIR (first information report) and also elevated the security measures across the station. The other stations and places named in the letter were also alerted,” said the station house officer (SHO) of the Hanumangarh GRPF police station, Mohan Lal.

In the letter, a person identified himself as the area commander of Jaish-E-Mohammed in Jammu and Kashmir, Salim Ali, threatened to blow seven railway stations on October 30 and two temples in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on November 2.

“Khuda, forgive me. We will precisely take the revenge of the deaths of our jihadi brothers in the in J&K. A massive blast will take place across seven stations in Rajasthan including Jaipur, Alwar, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Bundi, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, and Udaipur on October 30. The Ujjain Mahakal temple in MP and a slew of other temples, and the airport in Jaipur will also be blown away. We will paint Rajasthan and MP with blood,” said the letter, a copy of which has been seen by HT.

An FIR was also lodged at the Hanumangarh Government Railway Police (GRPF) station.

Following the development, the GRPF launched a search operation across the railway stations in the state.

“An additional force was also deployed in the stations. We are probing the place from where the letter was sent. It was also sent for a forensic examination. Further investigation is underway,” said the SHO.

Earlier on August 18, at least six private hospitals in Jaipur received a bomb threat via e-mail sparking a panic evacuation of the patients from the premises, according to officials familiar with the matter.

A purported screenshot of the email received by the hospitals showed that an unidentified person wrote, “Hi, I’ve placed bombs in the Hospital Building. The bombs are hidden under hospital beds and in bathrooms. Every person inside the hospital building will be killed or will lose limbs. None of you will escape.”

The sender also identified themselves as the ‘Terrorist Ching and Cultist’. The email was received from an ID- Hiddenbone101@ gmail.com using a VPN or a proxy server to prevent tracing the IP address. “Our cyber teams are trying to locate the server and the identity of the sender,” said V K Singh, the additional director general (ADG) of the anti-terrorism squad (ATS)-special operation group (SOG).

On May 13, on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of the 2008 serial blasts in the Walled City of Jaipur, in which 71 people were killed, several schools and hospitals in Delhi and several airports, including Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Delhi, had received similar threats, though no explosives were found during the searches.

Jaipur police commissioner Biju George Joseph, on May 13 evening, said that the mail was sent from a single-source server of Russia, however, they used a VPN to generate a proxy server.