Suspended lecturer dies by suicide in Jaipur, blames SOG for harassment

A 35-year-old suspended lecturer in Jaipur died by suicide on Wednesday evening, leaving behind a note accusing officials of the Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) of framing him in paper leak cases and demanding bribes. The suspended lecturer’s body was found on railway tracks passing through Mahesh Nagar on Wednesday night. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased, a native of Sanchore, had been staying in a rented house in Jaipur’s Mahesh Nagar area with his wife and three children. He was suspended a year ago after the SOG allegedly accused him of appearing as a “dummy candidate” in at least five recruitment exams since 2021.

His body was found on railway tracks passing through Mahesh Nagar on Wednesday night.

Officials said his name appeared on charge sheets filed by the SOG relating to the Rajasthan Entrance Eligibility Test (REET) -2021, REET-2022, and School Lecturer exam-2024. In three of these cases, the investigators claimed he was “absconding”.

Mahesh Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Suresh Yadav said minutes before his death, the lecturer sent a photo of his handwritten suicide note to a friend, which later surfaced on social media.

Yadav said he alleged in the note that two SOG officials from Ajmer had been harassing him and demanding bribes. The police officer said that while the note mentioned making “some mistakes” before 2022, it maintained that he had been falsely implicated in the paper leak cases relating to other years.

He also alleged that he was detained by the police even when he appeared for his own exam and was summoned for interrogation on multiple occasions.

On Thursday morning, his family and friends staged a dharna outside the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital mortuary, demanding that the police register immediate FIRs against the named SOG officers and the administration announce financial compensation for the family.

“They have submitted a memorandum. We are seeking case details from the SOG and will take necessary action,” Inspector Yadav added.

Additional Director General (SOG) Vishal Bansal declined to give details about the case. “The matter is under investigation. We are verifying the case details mentioned in the allegations,” he said.

