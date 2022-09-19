Video: Dog chained to car, dragged around city in Rajasthan, driver held

A video has been doing rounds on social media platforms of a dog chained to a car and being mercilessly dragged around the city by the driver. The video, said to have been shot in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Sunday, has stirred anger among social media users who demanded strict punishment against the man for animal cruelty.

The incident happened in broad daylight on a busy road in Jodhpur. The video was shot by passengers in another vehicle that was following the car.

The video shows a man driving a car with a dog tied to it by the leash. The dog could be seen swinging from side to side as it struggled to keep up with the vehicle's speed. It also had a piece of cloth tied around its mouth. A man on a motorcycle saw the abuse and pulled up in front of the car, forcing the driver to stop.

The person who did this he is a Dr. Rajneesh Gwala and dog legs have multiple fracture and this incident is of Shastri Nagar Jodhpur please spread this vidro so that @CP_Jodhpur should take action against him and cancel his licence @WHO @TheJohnAbraham @Manekagandhibjp pic.twitter.com/leNVxklx1N — Dog Home Foundation (@DHFJodhpur) September 18, 2022

The dog had suffered several bruises and multiple fractures. Locals also arranged for an ambulance for the dog and informed the city-based NGO Dog Home Foundation about the incident.

“The person who did this is Dr. Rajneesh Gwala and dog has suffered multiple fracture and this incident is of Shastri Nagar Jodhpu, please spread this video so that CP Jodhpur should take action against him and cancel his licence,” the NGO said in a tweet.

“This man shouldn't be spared! Strictest action should be taken. I pray he goes through much worse than what he did to the poor doggo, and realizes his sin!” wrote a user, commenting on the video.

The NGO also posted a copy of the FIR registered under Animal Cruelty Act in the accused person's name in a subsequent tweet. The dog was taken in by the NGO at their kennel.

“Our team member is taking him in kennel without mask and he is not biting us...do you think he is aggressive?,” read another post with a video of the dog after treatment.