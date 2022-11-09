Home / Cities / J&K sees heavy snowfall in Poonch, traffic suspended on Mughal road. Video

J&K sees heavy snowfall in Poonch, traffic suspended on Mughal road. Video

cities
Published on Nov 09, 2022 02:38 PM IST

The 84-km road is a key piece of infrastructure as it connects the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri to Shopian. It passes over the Pir Panjal mountains, which is higher than the Banihal Pass (2832 m above sea level) in the same range.

The valley created a fresh record with a tourist footfall of 1.62 crores in 2022.(ANI)
The valley created a fresh record with a tourist footfall of 1.62 crores in 2022.(ANI)
ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir received heavy snowfall Wednesday, causing suspension of vehicular moment on the Mugahl Road. The road connects Bufliaz, a town in Poonch in Jammu to the Shopian district in Kashmir.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed snow covering the road, which has also been closed for vehicular traffic Sunday following overnight snowfall in the region.

The area - which is at an altitude of 3,500 m (11,500 ft) above sea level - experienced light to moderate snowfall throughout the night.

The 84-km road is a key piece of infrastructure as it connects the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri to Shopian. It passes over the Pir Panjal mountains, which is higher than the Banihal Pass (2832 m above sea level) in the same range.

Also Read| Rains, snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir signal onset of winter

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir received the season's first snowfall on October 20 in the higher reaches of the mountains, indicating the onset of winter.

On November 1, the Srinagar-Leh highway was closed due to rainfall and light snowfall in the region. Owing to the feeble western disturbance on Monday night, the Kashmir valley witnessed rains and light snowfall, the meteorological department (MeT) had said.

The valley also created a fresh record with a tourist footfall of 1.62 crores in 2022, the highest in the history of 75 years of independent India, reported ANI.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir snowfall road traffic + 1 more
jammu and kashmir snowfall road traffic

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out