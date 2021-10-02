‘BJP deployed CBI under Mamata’s nose’: BJP leader Rahul Sinha at Bengal event

KOLKATA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deployed the Central Bureau of investigation (CBI) in Bengal “right under Mamata’s nose” and she is not able to do anything, senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha claimed at an event in Kolkata, prompting the Trinamool Congress to hit back contending that the statement was an acknowledgement that the BJP was using CBI to hurt Bengal’s ruling party.

“Thousands of our workers were driven out of their homes after the poll results were announced on May 2. Women were tortured. More than 40 BJP workers were killed. They thought they could get away with anything. The BJP has shown what it can do. The BJP deployed the the CBI right under Mamata’s nose. She is not being able to do anything now,” Rahul Sinha, a former president of BJP’s West Bengal unit, said on Friday evening.

“The CBI is probing the post-poll violence. It is arresting the perpetrators. If we continue to struggle, we will surely establish BJP rule in Bengal,” said Sinha.

Rahul Sinha was speaking at an event organised by the Bengal BJP unit to felicitate Sukanta Majumdar, who was appointed the party’s state president on September 20.

Sinha’s statement drew an immediate reaction from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). TMC Lok Sabha member Saugata Roy said, “The BJP has admitted in public that BJP is using the CBI. The probe agencies are being used because the BJP could not politically defeat us.”

To be sure, the Calcutta high court’s five-judge bench, headed by acting chief justice Rajesh Bindal, ordered the CBI probe into post-poll violence on August 19 on a bunch of petitions including one filed by Priyanka Tibrewal, the BJP who contested the by-elections against chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Bhabanipur on September 30

The high court ordered CBI to probe serious allegations ofof rape and murder while a special investigation team of the state police was told to investigate allegations of arson and loot under the court’s supervision.

The West Bengal government has faulted the high court order and appealed to the Supreme Court, accusing CBI of framing functionaries of the ruling Trinamool Congress in false cases and questioning the high court’s reliance on the report of a committee that had three lead members with alleged links with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party in power at the Centre.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday admitted the West Bengal government’s petition and will hear the case on October 7.

Rahul Sinha also targeted the Election Commission (EC) for holding the by-poll at Bhawanipore on September 30, and not later that would have forced Mamata Banerjee to step down.

“The EC was yearning to make Mamata Banerjee the chief minister. It did not have Bengal’s culture and the Puja festivals in mind while selecting October 30 as the date for the bypolls at four other seats. It insulted Bengal’s people. Even so, couldn’t the Bhawanipore by-poll for Mamata Banerjee be held at that time? What was the hurry?” said Sinha.

The bypolls he referred to will be held because the winners either died or resigned.

“Even if Mamata Banerjee wins from Bhawanipore, her government will not last till 2026. West Bengal will witness a Taliban-like regime if we cannot oust her,” said Sinha.

Other BJP leaders who spoke at the event skipped the two points that Sinha made.

Dilip Ghosh, who preceded Sukanta Majumdar as state BJP chief, said: “The TMC came to power because we failed to convince people that we could form government. People thought the BJP cannot win more than 100 seats and hence chose as the opposition party. Till the day we win their confidence, we have to go forward as a formidable opposition,” said Ghosh.

Leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP in December last year, stressed on the need to strengthen the party at the polling booth level.

“We will not be able to form government as long as we do not have strong committees for all 77,000 polling booth areas in the state. In our elections, 51% vote means 100 (victory) and 49 % means zero. We hit the streets in a big way and our campaigns were a grand affair but we fell behind because of weakness at polling booth level organisations.”

“However, it has been proved that Bengal will have only two parties for the next 20 years,” Adhikari added.

Majumdar called for a relentless struggle against the TMC. “We have nothing to lose. If Himanta Biswa Sarma could oust the government in Assam, can’t we do it in Bengal? We have to protect the homeland of the Hindus. We will not appease anyone. We want the votes of all Bengalis, they may be Muslims or Hindus,” he said.