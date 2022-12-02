‘By Bengali, I meant…’: Paresh Rawal apologies for ‘cook fish’ remark

KOLKATA: Actor Paresh Rawal who landed in a controversy over a comment in his pitch to voters in Gujarat to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday apologised for the remark that was perceived to be aimed at the people of Bengal. Rawal said he meant to refer to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, not the people of Bengal.

The actor, who won the Lok Sabha election from Ahmedabad East in 2014 on a BJP ticket, was seen in a widely-circulated video asking people to back the BJP for their security and not be influenced by other issues when he made the controversial remark.

What does cooking fish have to do with Rohingyas? It’s staple diet for Bengalis, Indians. He comes from MH where fish is a staple diet. Does he attack them too? This is not expected of you @SirPareshRawal, you must clarify and apologise for hurting your fans in Bengal. https://t.co/kaq2wl2F3Z — Initnamees 🇮🇳 (@SeemantiniBose) December 2, 2022

“Gas cylinders are expensive but they will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?” Rawal said during campaigning in Gujarat earlier this week.

of course the fish is not the issue AS GUJARATIS DO COOK AND EAT FISH . BUT LET ME CLARIFY BY BENGALI I MEANT ILLEGAL BANGLA DESHI N ROHINGYA. BUT STILL IF I HAVE HURT YOUR FEELINGS AND SENTIMENTS I DO APOLOGISE. 🙏 https://t.co/MQZ674wTzq — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) December 2, 2022

West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) was the first to take offence to the remark.

TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale said it was an insult to Bengalis, a violation of the model code of conduct and demanded that the Election Commission of India take strict action against the actor-politician.

“We’ve seen how you’ve (EC) continued to give a free hand to BJP & exempted them from all electoral rules. But we will NOT tolerate insult of Bengal & Bengalis. This is a violation of code of conduct. We need action NOW! @CEOGujarat,” Gokhale tweeted.

The first phase of voting in Gujarat was held on December 1, and the second phase of the poll is scheduled for Monday. Results will be declared on December 8, along with Himachal Pradesh. Political parties in Bengal too are prepping for the panchayat elections expected to be held early next year.

“Mr. @SirPareshRawal: Bengalis don’t need you to “cook fish” for them. Remember you too have made your career in Maharashtra where we lovingly fed you dhokla & fafda. Withdraw & apologize for these despicable remarks you made against Bengal on orders of BJP in Gujarat,” he tweeted.

Actually Kemchho Slapstickman need not have apologised.

The 2nd part of Cook Fish like Bengalis is “Have Brains like Bengalis”



Most nobel laureates than any other Indian state, buddy boy…. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) December 2, 2022

Many others from Bengal also found Paresh Rawal’s comment offensive, wondering what cooking fish had to do with the issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

On Friday, Rawal clarified the remark and apologised

“of course the fish is not the issue AS GUJARATIS DO COOK AND EAT FISH. BUT LET ME CLARIFY BY BENGALI I MEANT ILLEGAL BANGLADESHI N ROHINGYA. BUT STILL IF I HAVE HURT YOUR FEELINGS AND SENTIMENTS I DO APOLOGISE,” Rawal tweeted on Friday morning.