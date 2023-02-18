Classical vocalist Pandit Vijay Kumar Kichlu passes away at 93

Eminent classical singer Pandit Vijay Kumar Kichlu passed away at a private hospital in south Kolkata on Friday evening after suffering a heart attack, the hospital authorities said in a statement. He was 93.

An exponent of the Agra Gharana, Padma Shri awardee Pundit Kichlu had a history of several comorbidities, including ischemic heart disease and pneumonia.

Born in Almora (now in Uttarakhand) in 1930, Pandit Kichlu held a Master’s degree from the University of Allahabad.

Ustad Faiyaz Khan, a stalwart of the Agra Gharana, influenced him. A recipient of the Sangit Natak Akademi award Pandit Kilchu was a disciple of Ustad Moinuddin Dagar and Ustad Aminuddin Dagar, popularly known as the Dagar brothers. He also took lessons from Ustad Latafat Hussain Khan.

A job with a British shipping company brought the vocalist to Kolkata in the mid-1950s which became his home for life.

Although he never took up music as a profession, Pandit Kichlu helped ITC set up the Sangeet Research Academy in Kolkata and also led the formation of the Kolkata Music Circle.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolence on Friday night.

“Passing away of the stalwart is an irreparable loss,” she said in a statement.