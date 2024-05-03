PM Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi over Rae Bareli move, says he panicked

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday mocked former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hours after the party announced that Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from his mother Sonia Gandhi’s former constituency, Rae Bareli. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in West Bengal (Twitter Photo)

Addressing an election rally at Bardhaman in West Bengal, the PM said that Rahul had run away fearing defeat from Amethi. Modi said he had already predicted that Rahul would lose from Wayanad and look for another constituency and mocked the Congress leader for contesting from a second seat, Rae Bareli.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“I had already said that Shehzade (prince) would lose in Wayanad and out of fear of losing in Wayanad he would start looking for a third seat the moment voting ends there. All his loyalists were expecting that he would go to Amethi. But he panicked so much that he ran from there too and is now looking towards Rae Bareli,” Modi said.

Rahul is already contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Kerala’s Wayanad district, where he is a sitting MP.

“These people (Congress) keep going around telling people daro mat. Today I will also tell them... Arey daro mat, bhaago ma,.” Modi said.

Also Read: Why Congress fielded Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli

Ending days of suspense, Congress on Friday announced that Rahul will contest the Lok Sabha elections from his mother’s former constituency, Rae Bareli. The BJP has fielded Dinesh Pratap Singh from the seat.

The Rae Bareli seat was vacated by Sonia Gandhi after she became a member of the Rajya Sabha earlier this year.

Rahul represented the Amethi seat from 2004, serving as its MP for three consecutive terms. In 2019, he was defeated by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Smriti Irani. Gandhi family loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma will contest from Amethi. Both constituencies will vote on May 20.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi to contest from Rae Bareli, Congress fields KL Sharma from Amethi

Modi also took a dig at the former Congress chief, without naming Sonia, the PM said, “I had said in the Parliament when elections were at least two to three months away, that their biggest leader would not dare to contest the election. She will run away out of fear. She fled to Rajasthan from where she came to the Rajya Sabha. That is exactly what has happened,” he said.

The Congress, however, hit back saying that Modi was trying to divert the attention from his failures and attacking the opposition on flimsy grounds.

“We can name a hundred BJP leaders who have contested from two Lok Sabha seats in the past. Modi has failed as a Prime Minister and is trying to divert the attention. Hence, he is attacking the opposition on such flimsy grounds. He should tell people about what he has done all these years. People know his failures and will vote on that basis,” said Soumya Aich Roy, Congress leader in West Bengal.