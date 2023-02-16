Home / Cities / Kolkata News / ‘Fake MLA’ in West Bengal assembly? Man claims ‘Governor’s permission' to enter, caught from House lobby

‘Fake MLA’ in West Bengal assembly? Man claims ‘Governor’s permission' to enter, caught from House lobby

kolkata news
Updated on Feb 16, 2023 08:11 AM IST

Introducing himself as MLA Manoj Tiwary, a person entered West Bengal assembly duping the multi-level security.

Gajanan Varma identified himself as MLA Manoja Tiwary to enter inside the West Bengal assembly(Twitter)
Gajanan Varma identified himself as MLA Manoja Tiwary to enter inside the West Bengal assembly(Twitter)
BySnehashish Roy

A person named Gajanan Varma introduced himself as an MLA and entered inside the West Bengal legislative assembly on Wednesday. Pretending to be MLA Manoj Tiwary from Howrah's Shibpur assembly constituency, Varma managed to enter the assembly lobby when he was caught and handed over to Hare Street police station. It raised questions on the security of the Vidhan Sabha.

Also read: Bengal budget: Trinamool govt to hike DA by three per cent

The incident took place on the day when the West Bengal government was presenting the state budget in the assembly. "Security personnel enquired about his identity when they found him loitering in the lobby, asking people how to get inside the House to witness the budget session. First, he introduced himself as an MLA but could not produce any identity card. We informed the marshall who called the police," an official told news agency PTI.

According to HT Bangla, Varma claimed he was ‘sent by Governor C V Anand Bose’ and that he has permission to enter inside the assembly. He was initially believed to be mentally unstable. After the incident, questions on the security lapse that allowed Varma to enter in the lobby. Police is probing the matter.

Also read: Ruckus in Bengal assembly after Suvendu's speech; Mamata Banerjee slams BJP

Manoj Tiwary is a cricketer-turned politicians from Howrah's Shibpur constituency and the state's minister of sports.

The West Bengal government presented a 3.39 lakh crore-worth of budget for 2023-24 and predicted the GDP growth of the state at a rate of 8.4% in the current fiscal year.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

Topics
west bengal government assembly
west bengal government assembly
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out